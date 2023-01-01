The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Is it too late to clear the air?
Weekly Program
Geeta Persad, Leon Simons
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2023, midnight
Can cleaner air push us over the climate cliff? Special investigating air pollution: hidden warming, long-range damage with drought & rain - and to your health. New science with Geeta Persad on missing climate risk of aerosols. Followed by a replay of Leon Simons: termination shock of cleaning up air pollution. Is it behind this year's record-smashing heat?
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 231004 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 1, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 231004 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 1, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 231004 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 1, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 