Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Parchman Prison Prayer / Break Every Chain / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records



The Blind Boys of Alabama / Send It On Down / Echoes of the South / Single Lock Records



Black Pumas / Mrs. Postman / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records



Secret Night Gang / Never Ever / Belongs on a Place Called Earth / Brownswood Recordings



Butcher Brown / This Side Of Sunshine / Solar Music / Concord Jazz



Shakedown & Bootsy Collins / Funky And You Know It / Funky And You Know It - Single / Glitterbox Recordings



Big Tony / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) - Single / TWF Productions



Barrence Whitfield & The Savages / I'll Be Gone / Glory / Folc Records



Eric Gales / Wake up Call / The Psychedelic Underground / Shrapnel Records, Inc.



The Jimi Hendrix Experience / I Don't Live Today / Are You Experienced (Deluxe Version) / Legacy Recordings



Buffalo Nichols / Cold Black Stare / The Fatalist / Fat Possum



Mathias Lattin / Lose Some Weight / Up Next / VizzTone



Danielia Cotton / She Too / She Too - Single / Cottontown



Judith Hill / Runaway Train / Runaway Train - Single / Regime Music Group



Robert Finley / Nobody Wants To Be Lonely / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound



Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun & Cimafunk / Oh Ah / Oh Ah - Single / Bayo Mizik



Lura / Cetam / MULTICOLOR / Produtores Associados



Onipa / Marching Over / Marching Over - EP / Real World Records



Bantu / Breaking Point / What Is Your Breaking Point? / Soledad Productions



KCee / Ojapiano / Ojapiano - Single / Five Star Music



Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids / Police Dem / Afro Futuristic Dreams / Strut



Nellie Tiger Travis / Here I Stand / Here I Stand - Single / G and G Next Level Ent



Acantha Lang / Beautiful Dreams / Beautiful Dreams / Magnolia Blue Records



Mighty Mo Rodgers / The Chitlin Circuit / MEMPHIS CALLIN' (Soul Music & the American Dream) / Drinking Gourd Records



Jade MacRae / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) - Single / Jade MacRae



Jorja Smith / GO GO GO / falling or flying / FAMM



Waajeed / Shaking Hands With The Devil / Funktified Hip Hop Soul / UPPM Records



J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Keep On Running / Keep On Running - Single / Tucxone



Jalen Ngonda / So Glad I Found You / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records



Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints / Raise Your Mind / Raise Your Mind - Single / Dala Records