Program Information
The Other Black Music
Action/Event
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2023, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Parchman Prison Prayer / Break Every Chain / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records

The Blind Boys of Alabama / Send It On Down / Echoes of the South / Single Lock Records

Black Pumas / Mrs. Postman / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records

Secret Night Gang / Never Ever / Belongs on a Place Called Earth / Brownswood Recordings

Butcher Brown / This Side Of Sunshine / Solar Music / Concord Jazz

Shakedown & Bootsy Collins / Funky And You Know It / Funky And You Know It - Single / Glitterbox Recordings

Big Tony / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) - Single / TWF Productions

Barrence Whitfield & The Savages / I'll Be Gone / Glory / Folc Records

Eric Gales / Wake up Call / The Psychedelic Underground / Shrapnel Records, Inc.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience / I Don't Live Today / Are You Experienced (Deluxe Version) / Legacy Recordings

Buffalo Nichols / Cold Black Stare / The Fatalist / Fat Possum

Mathias Lattin / Lose Some Weight / Up Next / VizzTone

Danielia Cotton / She Too / She Too - Single / Cottontown

Judith Hill / Runaway Train / Runaway Train - Single / Regime Music Group

Robert Finley / Nobody Wants To Be Lonely / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound

Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun & Cimafunk / Oh Ah / Oh Ah - Single / Bayo Mizik

Lura / Cetam / MULTICOLOR / Produtores Associados

Onipa / Marching Over / Marching Over - EP / Real World Records

Bantu / Breaking Point / What Is Your Breaking Point? / Soledad Productions

KCee / Ojapiano / Ojapiano - Single / Five Star Music

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids / Police Dem / Afro Futuristic Dreams / Strut

Nellie Tiger Travis / Here I Stand / Here I Stand - Single / G and G Next Level Ent

Acantha Lang / Beautiful Dreams / Beautiful Dreams / Magnolia Blue Records

Mighty Mo Rodgers / The Chitlin Circuit / MEMPHIS CALLIN' (Soul Music & the American Dream) / Drinking Gourd Records

Jade MacRae / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) - Single / Jade MacRae

Jorja Smith / GO GO GO / falling or flying / FAMM

Waajeed / Shaking Hands With The Devil / Funktified Hip Hop Soul / UPPM Records

J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Keep On Running / Keep On Running - Single / Tucxone

Jalen Ngonda / So Glad I Found You / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records

Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints / Raise Your Mind / Raise Your Mind - Single / Dala Records

