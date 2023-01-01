Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
Parchman Prison Prayer / Break Every Chain / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records
The Blind Boys of Alabama / Send It On Down / Echoes of the South / Single Lock Records
Black Pumas / Mrs. Postman / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records
Secret Night Gang / Never Ever / Belongs on a Place Called Earth / Brownswood Recordings
Butcher Brown / This Side Of Sunshine / Solar Music / Concord Jazz
Shakedown & Bootsy Collins / Funky And You Know It / Funky And You Know It - Single / Glitterbox Recordings
Big Tony / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) / Southeast Crank (Radio Edit) - Single / TWF Productions
Barrence Whitfield & The Savages / I'll Be Gone / Glory / Folc Records
Eric Gales / Wake up Call / The Psychedelic Underground / Shrapnel Records, Inc.
The Jimi Hendrix Experience / I Don't Live Today / Are You Experienced (Deluxe Version) / Legacy Recordings
Buffalo Nichols / Cold Black Stare / The Fatalist / Fat Possum
Mathias Lattin / Lose Some Weight / Up Next / VizzTone
Danielia Cotton / She Too / She Too - Single / Cottontown
Judith Hill / Runaway Train / Runaway Train - Single / Regime Music Group
Robert Finley / Nobody Wants To Be Lonely / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound
Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun & Cimafunk / Oh Ah / Oh Ah - Single / Bayo Mizik
Lura / Cetam / MULTICOLOR / Produtores Associados
Onipa / Marching Over / Marching Over - EP / Real World Records
Bantu / Breaking Point / What Is Your Breaking Point? / Soledad Productions
KCee / Ojapiano / Ojapiano - Single / Five Star Music
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids / Police Dem / Afro Futuristic Dreams / Strut
Nellie Tiger Travis / Here I Stand / Here I Stand - Single / G and G Next Level Ent
Acantha Lang / Beautiful Dreams / Beautiful Dreams / Magnolia Blue Records
Mighty Mo Rodgers / The Chitlin Circuit / MEMPHIS CALLIN' (Soul Music & the American Dream) / Drinking Gourd Records
Jade MacRae / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) / Out Of Sight (feat. Kirk Fletcher) - Single / Jade MacRae
Jorja Smith / GO GO GO / falling or flying / FAMM
Waajeed / Shaking Hands With The Devil / Funktified Hip Hop Soul / UPPM Records
J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Keep On Running / Keep On Running - Single / Tucxone
Jalen Ngonda / So Glad I Found You / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records
Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints / Raise Your Mind / Raise Your Mind - Single / Dala Records