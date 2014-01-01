The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 2, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Camara Aboubacar (Guinea)
Téléphone
Téléphone
Celluloid – 1997

3) Balo Dagnon (Mali)
N’Ouhmba
Sidiba
Syllart - 2017

4) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Yélé (feat. Amadou Bagayoko)
Diré
Mieruba – 2023

5) Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds (Cameroon)
Touflé
Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds: 1974-1975
Analog Africa - 2017

6) Nguea Laroute (Cameroon)
Pourquoi ?
Chauffer Moteur
JPS - 2002

7) Justin Stanislas (Cote d’Ivoire)
Yie Yie Yie
Le Passé au Présent - The Best of Justin Stanislas
Stanyvo Production – no date

8) Dogar Disc (Colombia)
Tras las Rejas
Se Pego…! La Champetaa
Rocha Disc S.A.S - 2021

9) Dogar Disc (Colombia)
Mister Templao
Champetas del Sabor
RMG – no date

10) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
Sonaremos del Tambor
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023

11) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Tomar Decisiones (feat. Michel Maza)
Mano a Mano
Envidia – 2023

12) Ariel y su Mezclón (Cuba)
Mayumbón No. 1
Changuí con Tó
Colibri – 2007

13) Djakout #1 (Haiti)
So Kabrit
Nou Pap Dòmi Deyò
Djakout #1 - 2017

14) Zenglen (Haiti)
Da Next Groov
Easy Konpa
Lionel Productions - 1999

15) Emeline Michel (Haiti)
Fò’m Alé
Cordes et Ame
Production Cheval de Feu – 2000

16) Proletário (Angola)
Lumbi
Caminhada
Music for You – 2009

17) Sara Tavares (Angola)
Fitxadu (feat. Princezito)
Fitxadu
Sony Music Entertaiment – 2017

18) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)
Serubonera
Resilience: Songs of Uganda
ARC – 2021

19) Masiye Band (Zambia)
Dziko la Mulungu
Zambush Vol.1. : Zambian Hits from the 80s
SWP Records – 2004

20) Maroon Commandos (Kenya)
Maroon Express
Shika Kamba
Sound Africa – 2007

21) Igwe Prezda Bandason (Kenya)
Ya Leo
Stella Rachel
Music Copyright Society of Kenya – 2014

22) Teddy Afro (Ethiopia)
Nat Baro
Ethiopia
Teddy Afro – 2017

Download Program Podcast
02:00:01 1 Oct. 1, 2023
  View Script
    
 02:00:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 