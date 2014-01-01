Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Camara Aboubacar (Guinea)

Téléphone

Téléphone

Celluloid – 1997



3) Balo Dagnon (Mali)

N’Ouhmba

Sidiba

Syllart - 2017



4) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)

Yélé (feat. Amadou Bagayoko)

Diré

Mieruba – 2023



5) Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds (Cameroon)

Touflé

Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds: 1974-1975

Analog Africa - 2017



6) Nguea Laroute (Cameroon)

Pourquoi ?

Chauffer Moteur

JPS - 2002



7) Justin Stanislas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Yie Yie Yie

Le Passé au Présent - The Best of Justin Stanislas

Stanyvo Production – no date



8) Dogar Disc (Colombia)

Tras las Rejas

Se Pego…! La Champetaa

Rocha Disc S.A.S - 2021



9) Dogar Disc (Colombia)

Mister Templao

Champetas del Sabor

RMG – no date



10) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)

Sonaremos del Tambor

Estética de un Rumbero

Lulaworld Records – 2023



11) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)

Tomar Decisiones (feat. Michel Maza)

Mano a Mano

Envidia – 2023



12) Ariel y su Mezclón (Cuba)

Mayumbón No. 1

Changuí con Tó

Colibri – 2007



13) Djakout #1 (Haiti)

So Kabrit

Nou Pap Dòmi Deyò

Djakout #1 - 2017



14) Zenglen (Haiti)

Da Next Groov

Easy Konpa

Lionel Productions - 1999



15) Emeline Michel (Haiti)

Fò’m Alé

Cordes et Ame

Production Cheval de Feu – 2000



16) Proletário (Angola)

Lumbi

Caminhada

Music for You – 2009



17) Sara Tavares (Angola)

Fitxadu (feat. Princezito)

Fitxadu

Sony Music Entertaiment – 2017



18) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)

Serubonera

Resilience: Songs of Uganda

ARC – 2021



19) Masiye Band (Zambia)

Dziko la Mulungu

Zambush Vol.1. : Zambian Hits from the 80s

SWP Records – 2004



20) Maroon Commandos (Kenya)

Maroon Express

Shika Kamba

Sound Africa – 2007



21) Igwe Prezda Bandason (Kenya)

Ya Leo

Stella Rachel

Music Copyright Society of Kenya – 2014



22) Teddy Afro (Ethiopia)

Nat Baro

Ethiopia

Teddy Afro – 2017