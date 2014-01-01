The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: October 1, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 2, 2023, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Camara Aboubacar (Guinea)
Téléphone
Téléphone
Celluloid – 1997
3) Balo Dagnon (Mali)
N’Ouhmba
Sidiba
Syllart - 2017
4) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Yélé (feat. Amadou Bagayoko)
Diré
Mieruba – 2023
5) Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds (Cameroon)
Touflé
Hamad Kalbaka & The Golden Sounds: 1974-1975
Analog Africa - 2017
6) Nguea Laroute (Cameroon)
Pourquoi ?
Chauffer Moteur
JPS - 2002
7) Justin Stanislas (Cote d’Ivoire)
Yie Yie Yie
Le Passé au Présent - The Best of Justin Stanislas
Stanyvo Production – no date
8) Dogar Disc (Colombia)
Tras las Rejas
Se Pego…! La Champetaa
Rocha Disc S.A.S - 2021
9) Dogar Disc (Colombia)
Mister Templao
Champetas del Sabor
RMG – no date
10) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
Sonaremos del Tambor
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023
11) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Tomar Decisiones (feat. Michel Maza)
Mano a Mano
Envidia – 2023
12) Ariel y su Mezclón (Cuba)
Mayumbón No. 1
Changuí con Tó
Colibri – 2007
13) Djakout #1 (Haiti)
So Kabrit
Nou Pap Dòmi Deyò
Djakout #1 - 2017
14) Zenglen (Haiti)
Da Next Groov
Easy Konpa
Lionel Productions - 1999
15) Emeline Michel (Haiti)
Fò’m Alé
Cordes et Ame
Production Cheval de Feu – 2000
16) Proletário (Angola)
Lumbi
Caminhada
Music for You – 2009
17) Sara Tavares (Angola)
Fitxadu (feat. Princezito)
Fitxadu
Sony Music Entertaiment – 2017
18) Rachel Magoola (Uganda)
Serubonera
Resilience: Songs of Uganda
ARC – 2021
19) Masiye Band (Zambia)
Dziko la Mulungu
Zambush Vol.1. : Zambian Hits from the 80s
SWP Records – 2004
20) Maroon Commandos (Kenya)
Maroon Express
Shika Kamba
Sound Africa – 2007
21) Igwe Prezda Bandason (Kenya)
Ya Leo
Stella Rachel
Music Copyright Society of Kenya – 2014
22) Teddy Afro (Ethiopia)
Nat Baro
Ethiopia
Teddy Afro – 2017
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:01
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 1, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:01
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский