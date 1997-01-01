The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 2, 2023, midnight
The Clash, “If Music Could Talk”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013

John Coltrane Quartet, “Tunji”
from Coltrane (Expanded Edition)
Impulse! - 1997

Bahamadia, “Philadelphia (feat. Dwele)”
from Bb Queen
B-Girl Records LLC - 2018

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Killing Floor”
from Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl: August 18, 1967
Legacy Recordings - 2023

Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”
from Wisdom Through Music
Verve Reissues - 1973

Pharoah Sanders, “Wisdom Through Music”
from Wisdom Through Music
Verve Reissues - 1973

Dungen, “Aladdin och lampan (VERSION 1)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017

Hollie Cook, “Full Moon Baby”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022

Hollie Cook, “Full Moon Dub”
from Happy Hour in Dub
Merge Records - 2023

Zhané, “Sending My Love”
from Pronounced Jah-Nay
Motown - 1994

Men I Trust, “Lauren”
from Lauren - Single
Men I Trust - 2016

Say She She, “Entry Level”
from Silver
Karma Chief Records - 2023

Say She She, “Passing Time”
from Silver
Karma Chief Records - 2023

Grateful Dead, “The Music Never Stopped - Boston Music Hall - 6-10-1976”
from June 1976
Rhino

Khruangbin, “August 10 (Live at The Fillmore Miami)”
from Live at the Fillmore Miami
Dead Oceans/ Night Time Stories - 2023

Pachyman, “Trago Coqueto”
from Switched-On
ATO Records - 2023

U-Roy, “Silverbird”
from Dread in a Babylon
Virgin Records

Burning Spear, “Rocking Time”
from Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival 2001
Burning Music Production - 2003

Nabihah Iqbal, “This World Couldn't See Us”
from Nabihah Iqbal Far Out - Single
Audiotree Music - 2023

Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner, Pt. 2”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023

Wilco, “Soldier Child”
from Cousin
Legacy Recordings - 2023

Takeshi Terauchi and The Bunnys, “Genroku Hanami Odori”
from Nippon Guitars
Big Beat Records
2011

Mai Le Hyuen, “Người Đi Trong Đêm Mưa”
from Nguoi Di Trong Dem Mua
Capitol (Vietnamese Label)
1969

Hoody, “Lonely”
from Sailing
Genie Music - 2023

IVE, “Hypnosis”
from I've IVE
Starship Entertainment - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:03 1 Oct. 1, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:03  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 