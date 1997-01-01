|The Clash, “If Music Could Talk”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013
John Coltrane Quartet, “Tunji”
from Coltrane (Expanded Edition)
Impulse! - 1997
Bahamadia, “Philadelphia (feat. Dwele)”
from Bb Queen
B-Girl Records LLC - 2018
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Killing Floor”
from Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl: August 18, 1967
Legacy Recordings - 2023
Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”
from Wisdom Through Music
Verve Reissues - 1973
Pharoah Sanders, “Wisdom Through Music”
from Wisdom Through Music
Verve Reissues - 1973
Dungen, “Aladdin och lampan (VERSION 1)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017
Hollie Cook, “Full Moon Baby”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022
Hollie Cook, “Full Moon Dub”
from Happy Hour in Dub
Merge Records - 2023
Zhané, “Sending My Love”
from Pronounced Jah-Nay
Motown - 1994
Men I Trust, “Lauren”
from Lauren - Single
Men I Trust - 2016
Say She She, “Entry Level”
from Silver
Karma Chief Records - 2023
Say She She, “Passing Time”
from Silver
Karma Chief Records - 2023
Grateful Dead, “The Music Never Stopped - Boston Music Hall - 6-10-1976”
from June 1976
Rhino
Khruangbin, “August 10 (Live at The Fillmore Miami)”
from Live at the Fillmore Miami
Dead Oceans/ Night Time Stories - 2023
Pachyman, “Trago Coqueto”
from Switched-On
ATO Records - 2023
U-Roy, “Silverbird”
from Dread in a Babylon
Virgin Records
Burning Spear, “Rocking Time”
from Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival 2001
Burning Music Production - 2003
Nabihah Iqbal, “This World Couldn't See Us”
from Nabihah Iqbal Far Out - Single
Audiotree Music - 2023
Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner, Pt. 2”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023
Wilco, “Soldier Child”
from Cousin
Legacy Recordings - 2023
Takeshi Terauchi and The Bunnys, “Genroku Hanami Odori”
from Nippon Guitars
Big Beat Records
2011
Mai Le Hyuen, “Người Đi Trong Đêm Mưa”
from Nguoi Di Trong Dem Mua
Capitol (Vietnamese Label)
1969
Hoody, “Lonely”
from Sailing
Genie Music - 2023
IVE, “Hypnosis”
from I've IVE
Starship Entertainment - 2023