Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2023, midnight
New throat singing from Mongolia's Batsükh Dorj; María Raquel revives Colombia's big band porro sound of the 50s; the first solo album in 13 years from Malian musical MVP Idrissa Soumaoro; the unadorned Congolese guitar of Vumbi Dekula; the latest in Afrobeat from Alpacas Collective, The Blassics and Eparapo
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Albert Kuvezin & Yat-Kha | Tuva Republic Russia | When The Levee Breaks | Re-Covers | World Village | 2006
Batsükh Dorj | Mongolia | Kaldak-Khamar | Ögbelerim (Music For My Ancestors) | Buda Musique | 2023
Shono | Buryatia Republic Russia | Arban Khoer Zhel | Kolkhozoy Traktor | CPL Music | 2023

Lucho Bermudez Y Su Orquesta | Colombia | Danza Negra | Danza Negra / Me Duele Aquí - Single | RCA Victor | 1954
María Raquel | Colombia-USA | Cumbia Del Presente | Mucha Mujer | Chulo | 2023
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | Oriza - EP | Peace & Rhythm | 2015
Willie Colón, Canta: Hector La Voe | USA | Che Che Colé | Cosa Nuestra | Fania | 1969
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Tronco Seco | El Violento | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | Kalata | Diré | Mieruba | 2023
Idrissa Soumaoro Et L'Eclipse De L'I.J.A. | Mali | Nissodia (Joie De L'Optimisme) | Le Tioko-Tioko | Eterna | 1978
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Batoma | Welcome To Mali | Because Music | 2008

Vumbi Dekula | RD Congo-Sweden | Weekend | Congo Guitar | Hive Mind / Sing-A-Song Fighter | 2023
Mose Fan Fan | RD Congo-England UK | Mali Ya Mungu | Bayekeleye | LAA | 2004

The Blassics | Finland | Hagerun Gelaba | Sounding Times | Odd Funk | 2023-2019
Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Gunkali | Gunkali - Single | Catalpas | 2023

Eparapo | England UK-Ghana | My Beautiful City (feat Afla Sackey) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023
Tony Allen with Afrobeat 2000 | Nigeria | N.E.P.A. | N.E.P.A. (Never Expect Power Always) | Earthworks | 1984

01:59:49 1 Oct. 1, 2023
Richmond VA USA
