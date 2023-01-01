Notes: Hey hoser, this does not suck

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Jeff, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisk(e)y from Found North and Two Souls Spirits. Oh my, we are going to renew our love for all things Canadian and yet in an offending kinda way. Using the metric system has enabled these Americans to make good whiskey across the border. Both of these NDP are sourcing from multiple distilleries. Two Souls is not blending, yet. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Found North - 8 Yr Canadian – Batch 5 SIPS 4

Found North – 17 Yr Canadian – Batch 3 SIPS 4

Found North – 18 Yr Canadian SIPS 4

Found North – 17 Yr Canadian – Batch 6 SIPS 3

Two Souls Spirits – 4 Year 4 month Watershed Distillery SIPS 3

Two Souls Spirits – 6 Year 11 Month Rye Finger Lakes Distilling SIPS 2

Two Souls Spirits – 8 Year Yahara Bay Distillery SIPS 2

Two Souls Spirits – 8 Year Wheated Finger Lakes Distilling SIPS 2

Thanks to Whiskey House Nashville for hosting us. You can host your whiskey tasting experience at this one of a kind location with over 5K open bottles of whiskey. info@whouse.org

