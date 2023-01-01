The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions
Oct. 13, 2023, midnight
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisk(e)y from Found North and Two Souls Spirits. Oh my, we are going to renew our love for all things Canadian and yet in an offending kinda way. Using the metric system has enabled these Americans to make good whiskey across the border. Both of these NDP are sourcing from multiple distilleries. Two Souls is not blending, yet.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Hey hoser, this does not suck
@foundnorthwhisky @twosoulsspirits @whiskeyfellow #whisky #whiskey #canadianwhisky #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Jeff, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisk(e)y from Found North and Two Souls Spirits. Oh my, we are going to renew our love for all things Canadian and yet in an offending kinda way. Using the metric system has enabled these Americans to make good whiskey across the border. Both of these NDP are sourcing from multiple distilleries. Two Souls is not blending, yet. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Found North - 8 Yr Canadian – Batch 5 SIPS 4
Found North – 17 Yr Canadian – Batch 3 SIPS 4
Found North – 18 Yr Canadian SIPS 4
Found North – 17 Yr Canadian – Batch 6 SIPS 3
Two Souls Spirits – 4 Year 4 month Watershed Distillery SIPS 3
Two Souls Spirits – 6 Year 11 Month Rye Finger Lakes Distilling SIPS 2
Two Souls Spirits – 8 Year Yahara Bay Distillery SIPS 2
Two Souls Spirits – 8 Year Wheated Finger Lakes Distilling SIPS 2
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Thanks to Whiskey House Nashville for hosting us. You can host your whiskey tasting experience at this one of a kind location with over 5K open bottles of whiskey. info@whouse.org
Jeff was hiding the fact that he loves poutine. Check out his blog at:
https://reviews.whiskeyfellow.net/

Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, "Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes"
