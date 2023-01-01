Irish “Folkie” Brian Kennedy sang out and hangs in; how “Bi the People” audibly advanced bi visibility; Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law sparks vigilante violence, cross-dressing Iraqi social media star Noor BM is shot dead, the U.S. Congress ignores Boebert’s pointless anti-trans bile, Republican presidential wannabes target transgender youth, an appeals court unblocks Kentucky and Tennessee pediatric gender-affirming healthcare bans, and a “Don’t Say Gay” Florida school district won’t let students “read gay”. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Allan Tijamo & Elena Botkin-Levy and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: JD Doyle; John Frame. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Jethro Tull; Jill Sobule; Leigh Fisher; Skott Freedman; Brian Kennedy.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun! * * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out