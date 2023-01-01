The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Lost Music Saloon
Music
The Haberdasher
 Oct. 3, 2023, midnight
Oct. 3, 2023, midnight
I am excited to be hosting The Lost Music Saloon tonight. The LMS opens its doors every Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., proudly kicking off an evening of good roots music programs on WRIR 97.3 FM here in Richmond, Virginia. The Saloon has been serving up a fine mix of Americana, alternative country, roots rock, singer-songwriter, Tex-Mex, Irish, rural blues, and all things twang since 2004.
Hey Listeners,

The Haberdasher tending bar for Garry tonight. It’s been several years since I hosted this show and I am really happy to be entertaining you tonight. We’ll start off with a few that make me think of the old west or the new west, but I have a couple of underlying themes for tonight’s show. It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month so we’ll play a bunch of Spanish language tunes. Also it seems like you can’t turn on the news without seeing footage and coverage of our Southern border. So I’ve got a bunch of border tunes too.

Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Flaco Jimenez Carmelita (feat. Dwight Yoakam) Partners Warner Records/Nashville
Bob Weir Big Iron Kingfish Grateful Dead/Rhino
Marty Robbins El Paso Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs Columbia/Legacy
Tom Russell Gallo Del Cielo Poor Man's Dream Philo
The Lone Bellow Me and My Uncle Day of the Dead 4AD
Joe Ely She Finally Spoke Spanish To Me The Definitive Collection Shock Entertainment / Wrasse Records
Alejandro Escovedo Ciudad Plateada La Cruzada Yep Roc Records
Alejandro Escovedo The Crossing The Crossing Yep Roc Records
Asleep at the Wheel South of the Border (Down Mexico Way) [with George Strait] Still the King : Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys Proper Records
Ry Cooder Across the Borderline Music by Ry Cooder Rhino
Chris Knight The Border The Jealous Kind Drifter's Church Productions
Dave Alvin Border Radio Romeo's Escape Lucky Dog
Wall of Voodoo Mexican Radio Call of the West A&M
Larry & Joe Border Wall (feat. Dashawn Hickman) Nuevo South Train SideHustle
Linda Ronstadt La Charreada (The Charreada) Canciones de Mi Padre Iconic Artists Group
Tish Hinojosa Corazon Viajero Culture Swing Rounder
Paulo Franco Catrina Y Su Calavera The Last Card Paulo Franco
Che Apalache Tilingo Lingo Latin Grass Joe Troop Music
Larry & Joe Fiesta en Elorza Nuevo South Train SideHustle
Billy Joe Shaver Mexico I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal...But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday Legacy Recordings
Los Texmaniacs I Am a Mexican (feat. Rick Trevino) Cruzando Borders Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Texas Tornados (Hey Baby) Qué Paso Texas Tornados Warner Nashville
Steve Earle Senor (From Myans M.C) Single 20th Century Fox
Cruzados Flor De Mal Cruzados Arista/Legacy
The Mavericks Poder Vivir En Español Mono Mundo Recordings
Los Super Seven The El Burro Song (feat. Raul Malo) Heard It On The X Telarc
Mariachi El Bronx I Would Die 4 You Música Muerta, Vol. 2 White Drugs
Los Lobos La Pistola Y El Corazon Just Another Band from East L.A.: A Collection Rhino/Warner Records

