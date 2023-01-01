Notes: Hey Listeners,



The Haberdasher tending bar for Garry tonight. It’s been several years since I hosted this show and I am really happy to be entertaining you tonight. We’ll start off with a few that make me think of the old west or the new west, but I have a couple of underlying themes for tonight’s show. It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month so we’ll play a bunch of Spanish language tunes. Also it seems like you can’t turn on the news without seeing footage and coverage of our Southern border. So I’ve got a bunch of border tunes too.



Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Flaco Jimenez Carmelita (feat. Dwight Yoakam) Partners Warner Records/Nashville

Bob Weir Big Iron Kingfish Grateful Dead/Rhino

Marty Robbins El Paso Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs Columbia/Legacy

Tom Russell Gallo Del Cielo Poor Man's Dream Philo

The Lone Bellow Me and My Uncle Day of the Dead 4AD

Joe Ely She Finally Spoke Spanish To Me The Definitive Collection Shock Entertainment / Wrasse Records

Alejandro Escovedo Ciudad Plateada La Cruzada Yep Roc Records

Alejandro Escovedo The Crossing The Crossing Yep Roc Records

Asleep at the Wheel South of the Border (Down Mexico Way) [with George Strait] Still the King : Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys Proper Records

Ry Cooder Across the Borderline Music by Ry Cooder Rhino

Chris Knight The Border The Jealous Kind Drifter's Church Productions

Dave Alvin Border Radio Romeo's Escape Lucky Dog

Wall of Voodoo Mexican Radio Call of the West A&M

Larry & Joe Border Wall (feat. Dashawn Hickman) Nuevo South Train SideHustle

Linda Ronstadt La Charreada (The Charreada) Canciones de Mi Padre Iconic Artists Group

Tish Hinojosa Corazon Viajero Culture Swing Rounder

Paulo Franco Catrina Y Su Calavera The Last Card Paulo Franco

Che Apalache Tilingo Lingo Latin Grass Joe Troop Music

Larry & Joe Fiesta en Elorza Nuevo South Train SideHustle

Billy Joe Shaver Mexico I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal...But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday Legacy Recordings

Los Texmaniacs I Am a Mexican (feat. Rick Trevino) Cruzando Borders Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Texas Tornados (Hey Baby) Qué Paso Texas Tornados Warner Nashville

Steve Earle Senor (From Myans M.C) Single 20th Century Fox

Cruzados Flor De Mal Cruzados Arista/Legacy

The Mavericks Poder Vivir En Español Mono Mundo Recordings

Los Super Seven The El Burro Song (feat. Raul Malo) Heard It On The X Telarc

Mariachi El Bronx I Would Die 4 You Música Muerta, Vol. 2 White Drugs

Los Lobos La Pistola Y El Corazon Just Another Band from East L.A.: A Collection Rhino/Warner Records

