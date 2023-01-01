I am excited to be hosting The Lost Music Saloon tonight. The LMS opens its doors every Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., proudly kicking off an evening of good roots music programs on WRIR 97.3 FM here in Richmond, Virginia. The Saloon has been serving up a fine mix of Americana, alternative country, roots rock, singer-songwriter, Tex-Mex, Irish, rural blues, and all things twang since 2004.
Hey Listeners,
The Haberdasher tending bar for Garry tonight. It’s been several years since I hosted this show and I am really happy to be entertaining you tonight. We’ll start off with a few that make me think of the old west or the new west, but I have a couple of underlying themes for tonight’s show. It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month so we’ll play a bunch of Spanish language tunes. Also it seems like you can’t turn on the news without seeing footage and coverage of our Southern border. So I’ve got a bunch of border tunes too.
Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Flaco Jimenez Carmelita (feat. Dwight Yoakam) Partners Warner Records/Nashville Bob Weir Big Iron Kingfish Grateful Dead/Rhino Marty Robbins El Paso Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs Columbia/Legacy Tom Russell Gallo Del Cielo Poor Man's Dream Philo The Lone Bellow Me and My Uncle Day of the Dead 4AD Joe Ely She Finally Spoke Spanish To Me The Definitive Collection Shock Entertainment / Wrasse Records Alejandro Escovedo Ciudad Plateada La Cruzada Yep Roc Records Alejandro Escovedo The Crossing The Crossing Yep Roc Records Asleep at the Wheel South of the Border (Down Mexico Way) [with George Strait] Still the King : Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys Proper Records Ry Cooder Across the Borderline Music by Ry Cooder Rhino Chris Knight The Border The Jealous Kind Drifter's Church Productions Dave Alvin Border Radio Romeo's Escape Lucky Dog Wall of Voodoo Mexican Radio Call of the West A&M Larry & Joe Border Wall (feat. Dashawn Hickman) Nuevo South Train SideHustle Linda Ronstadt La Charreada (The Charreada) Canciones de Mi Padre Iconic Artists Group Tish Hinojosa Corazon Viajero Culture Swing Rounder Paulo Franco Catrina Y Su Calavera The Last Card Paulo Franco Che Apalache Tilingo Lingo Latin Grass Joe Troop Music Larry & Joe Fiesta en Elorza Nuevo South Train SideHustle Billy Joe Shaver Mexico I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal...But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday Legacy Recordings Los Texmaniacs I Am a Mexican (feat. Rick Trevino) Cruzando Borders Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Texas Tornados (Hey Baby) Qué Paso Texas Tornados Warner Nashville Steve Earle Senor (From Myans M.C) Single 20th Century Fox Cruzados Flor De Mal Cruzados Arista/Legacy The Mavericks Poder Vivir En Español Mono Mundo Recordings Los Super Seven The El Burro Song (feat. Raul Malo) Heard It On The X Telarc Mariachi El Bronx I Would Die 4 You Música Muerta, Vol. 2 White Drugs Los Lobos La Pistola Y El Corazon Just Another Band from East L.A.: A Collection Rhino/Warner Records