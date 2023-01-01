The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher
Oct. 3, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I’m back for game two of my double-header. I had a blast subbing for The Lost Music Saloon, but I have a lot left in the tank and plenty of different sorts of great music to share over the next two hours.

Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Tin Can Fish Band Peaceful Revolution Shockoe Sessions Live Shockoe Records
Single Bullet Theory I've Got a Secret C. '79 - EP Feel It Records
Bob Dylan Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Live 1975 - The Rolling Thunder Revue Columbia
The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent
Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods
Rhiannon Giddens Another Wasted Life You're the One Nonesuch
Dirk Powell I Ain't Playing Pretty Polly When I Wait for You Vertical Records
Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy
The Legendary Ingramettes Grandma's Hands Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS
Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On Lucky Man Cha Cha Records
Wild Ponies Sally Ann Galax No Evil Records
Martha Spencer Summer Wine Wonderland Gingham Rose
Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights Beautiful Girl (calypso) Quelbe! Music of the U.S. Virgin Islands Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Melody Angel My Southern Man Indie Blues Girl One Melody Publishing BMI
Michael Cleveland The Blues Are Close At Hand The Blues Are Close At Hand - Single Compass Records
Genticorum La Batelière Au cœur de l'aube self-released
Grupo Mono Blanco Mar de amor ¡Fandango! Sones Jarochos from Veracruz Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Eastern Standard Time Hobowein Clockwork Jump Up! Records
The Beatles All Together Now Yellow Submarine UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

02:00:00 1 Oct. 2, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
