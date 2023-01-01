Notes: Hey Listeners,



I’m back for game two of my double-header. I had a blast subbing for The Lost Music Saloon, but I have a lot left in the tank and plenty of different sorts of great music to share over the next two hours.



Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Tin Can Fish Band Peaceful Revolution Shockoe Sessions Live Shockoe Records

Single Bullet Theory I've Got a Secret C. '79 - EP Feel It Records

Bob Dylan Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Live 1975 - The Rolling Thunder Revue Columbia

The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent

Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods

Rhiannon Giddens Another Wasted Life You're the One Nonesuch

Dirk Powell I Ain't Playing Pretty Polly When I Wait for You Vertical Records

Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy

The Legendary Ingramettes Grandma's Hands Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS

Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On Lucky Man Cha Cha Records

Wild Ponies Sally Ann Galax No Evil Records

Martha Spencer Summer Wine Wonderland Gingham Rose

Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights Beautiful Girl (calypso) Quelbe! Music of the U.S. Virgin Islands Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Melody Angel My Southern Man Indie Blues Girl One Melody Publishing BMI

Michael Cleveland The Blues Are Close At Hand The Blues Are Close At Hand - Single Compass Records

Genticorum La Batelière Au cœur de l'aube self-released

Grupo Mono Blanco Mar de amor ¡Fandango! Sones Jarochos from Veracruz Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Eastern Standard Time Hobowein Clockwork Jump Up! Records

The Beatles All Together Now Yellow Submarine UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

