The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I’m back for game two of my double-header. I had a blast subbing for The Lost Music Saloon, but I have a lot left in the tank and plenty of different sorts of great music to share over the next two hours.
Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Tin Can Fish Band Peaceful Revolution Shockoe Sessions Live Shockoe Records Single Bullet Theory I've Got a Secret C. '79 - EP Feel It Records Bob Dylan Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Live 1975 - The Rolling Thunder Revue Columbia The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods Rhiannon Giddens Another Wasted Life You're the One Nonesuch Dirk Powell I Ain't Playing Pretty Polly When I Wait for You Vertical Records Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy The Legendary Ingramettes Grandma's Hands Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On Lucky Man Cha Cha Records Wild Ponies Sally Ann Galax No Evil Records Martha Spencer Summer Wine Wonderland Gingham Rose Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights Beautiful Girl (calypso) Quelbe! Music of the U.S. Virgin Islands Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Melody Angel My Southern Man Indie Blues Girl One Melody Publishing BMI Michael Cleveland The Blues Are Close At Hand The Blues Are Close At Hand - Single Compass Records Genticorum La Batelière Au cœur de l'aube self-released Grupo Mono Blanco Mar de amor ¡Fandango! Sones Jarochos from Veracruz Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Eastern Standard Time Hobowein Clockwork Jump Up! Records The Beatles All Together Now Yellow Submarine UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)