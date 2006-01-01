The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Chathu Gamage
 Sea Change Radio
Oct. 3, 2023, midnight
Humans have been making steel in some form or other for over two millennia - and consistently re-using and recycling it along the way. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Chathu Gamage from the Rocky Mountain Institute to learn more about the steel industry. We look back at the modern history of the steel market, examine the impact that China’s steel manufacturing dominance is having around the globe, and discuss some of the biggest challenges of making steel a net zero product.

Track: Ford Mustard Cutter
Artist: Chris Joss
Album: Monomaniacs Volume 1
Label: Eighteenth Street
Year: 2009

Track: Magnet and Steel
Artist: Walter Egan
Album: Not Shy
Label: Sony
Year: 1978

Track: The Metal
Artist: Tenacious D
Album: The Pick Of Destiny
Label: Epic
Year: 2006

Track: John Henry
Artist: Eric Bibb
Album: Blues-Ballads and Work Songs
Label: Opus
Year: 2011

