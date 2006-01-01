Humans have been making steel in some form or other for over two millennia - and consistently re-using and recycling it along the way. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Chathu Gamage from the Rocky Mountain Institute to learn more about the steel industry. We look back at the modern history of the steel market, examine the impact that China’s steel manufacturing dominance is having around the globe, and discuss some of the biggest challenges of making steel a net zero product.
Track: Ford Mustard Cutter Artist: Chris Joss Album: Monomaniacs Volume 1 Label: Eighteenth Street Year: 2009
Track: Magnet and Steel Artist: Walter Egan Album: Not Shy Label: Sony Year: 1978
Track: The Metal Artist: Tenacious D Album: The Pick Of Destiny Label: Epic Year: 2006
Track: John Henry Artist: Eric Bibb Album: Blues-Ballads and Work Songs Label: Opus Year: 2011