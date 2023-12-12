The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Voices from the Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and Pakistan demand an end to fossil fuel use and war
13
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2023, midnight
The Indigenous Environmental Network - IEN - brought members and allies from across the world to New York City to take part in the 75,000 strong “March to End Fossil Fuels”. The march filled the streets of New York City ahead of the UN Climate Ambition Summit.

The IEN also held Teach-Ins and press conferences and on last week’s radio program you heard from indigenous grassroots opposition to pipelines, geo-engineering hydrogen production, carbon capture and sequestration.

On this program I’m bringing you extraordinary speakers from the Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and Pakistan. They spoke at the Sept. 19, 2023, event “LIVE from The New School in NYC: Day 2 of the Peoples’ Climate Week Launch”.

The Indigenous Environmental Network is now preparing to raise the demand to end the use of fossil fuels at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change conference, COP28, in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. The meeting in Dubai will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023

To stay up to date check the Indigenous Environmental Network at www.ienearth.org/
CREDIT: IEN, Indigenous Environmental Network

