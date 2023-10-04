The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: October 4, 2023
Weekly Program
Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director with the group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN); Laura Deehan State Director with Environment California; Laura Carlsen, Coordinator of Global Solidarity & Learning, with Just Associates in Mexico City.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2023, midnight
Biden Effort to Normalize Israel - Saudi Relations Provides Support to Repressive Governments; California Leads Nation with Climate Legislation and Launches Lawsuit Targeting Big Oil; Laura Carlsen, Coordinator of Global Solidarity & Learning, with Just Associates in Mexico City.

Between the Lines for October 4, 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Oct. 4, 2023
