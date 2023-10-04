Between the Lines for October 4, 2023

Subtitle: Released Date: October 4, 2023

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director with the group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN); Laura Deehan State Director with Environment California; Laura Carlsen, Coordinator of Global Solidarity & Learning, with Just Associates in Mexico City.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 4, 2023, midnight

Summary: Biden Effort to Normalize Israel - Saudi Relations Provides Support to Repressive Governments; California Leads Nation with Climate Legislation and Launches Lawsuit Targeting Big Oil; Laura Carlsen, Coordinator of Global Solidarity & Learning, with Just Associates in Mexico City.

Credits:

Notes:



