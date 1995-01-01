The Works Comprising Cage's Ten Thousand Things Project (1953-1956), Part II

Date Published: Oct. 5, 2023, midnight

Summary: "All Things Cage" is a weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world. If youd like to propose a guest or a topic for a future program, write directly to Laura at lkuhn@johncage.org.Laura Kuhn presents the first recording of John Cages Europera 5, preceded by her reading Recollections of the Premiere Performance by Yvar Mikhashoff. This recording of Europera 5 was produced by Brian Brandt and released on the Mode Records label as Mode 36 in 1995, with performers Yvar Mikhashoff, Martha Herr, Gary Burgess, Jan Williams, and Don Metz. Europera 5 is the last and most diminutive of Cages operas " preceded by Europeras 1 & 2 (1984-1987) and Europeras 3 & 4 (1991) " and was instigated by pianist Yvar Mikashoffs desire for a small, more practical and portable, and more easily performed work in the series, which had its premiere in Buffalo at the North American New Musical Festival on April 12, 1991.

Credits: This program for All Things Cage continues its focus on a body of works known collectively as The Ten Thousand Things, a descriptive title championed by musicologist James Pritchett to denote a grand project initiated by John Cage in 1953 involving the composition of independent pieces for various media, each bearing a number title, each capable of being played alone or together with any number of the others. Tonights program will feature a program given at Bard College on Sept. 20, 2014, which comprised five works from the series " 59 for a String Player (1953), 45 for a Speaker (1954), 31 57.9864 for a Pianist (1954), 26 1.1499 for a String Player (1955), and 27 10.554 for a Percussionist (1956) " as performed in a chance-determined program lasting 90 minutes that featured performers Robert Martin, Adam Tendler, Marka Gustavsson, Garry Kvistad, and myself, Laura Kuhn. This 90-minute program from 2014 has been excerpted to fit our allotted time. The Bard program began with a pre-concert talk by James Pritchett, and I encourage everyone to take a look at his marvelous blog about The Ten Thousand Things.

Notes: The late Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Kenneth Silverman once described his "Begin Again: A Biography of John Cage" (Knopf, 2012) as the hardest book hed ever written. This was because, as he put it, pick up any rock and theres John Cage! Indeed, Cage was not only a world-renowned composer, numbering among his compositions the still notoriously tacet 433, but a ground-breaking poet, a philosopher, a chess master who studied with Marcel Duchamp, a macrobiotic chef, a devotee of Zen Buddhism, a prolific visual artist, and an avid and pioneering mycologist. He was also life partner to the celebrated American choreographer, Merce Cunningham, for nearly half a century, and thus well known in the world of modern dance. Episode 138. EVERGREEN



