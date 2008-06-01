The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, speaker Omar Baddar
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Sept. 17, 2023, midnight
Omar Baddar is a political analyst, digital producer, and human rights advocate based in Washington, DC. He holds an M.A. in International Relations and is the Deputy Director of the Arab American Institute. He recently gave a marvelous presentation at the Community Church of Boston, and we feature that for you today on This Week In Palestine. Here he is speaking with moderator Dean Stevens. We include the Q&A session.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 9-17-2023 Download Program Podcast
Omar Baddar speaks at the Community Church of Boston
00:55:06 1 Sept. 17, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:55:06  64Kbps mp3
(25.2MB) None		 None Download File...
 