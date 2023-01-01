Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour following the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorating the trauma experienced by First Nations on this land resulting from the government and Church policies, we will be focusing on the Treaties signed between the first Nations of this soil and the European visitors which provided a basis for access to the land and what was taken away from the original dwellers here and the lengthy life of sorrow and dread that was the result. Our lone guest for the entire hour will be Sheldon Krasowski, the academic, and currently the Director of Research and Archives at the Office of the Treaty Commissioner in Saskatoon into his book NO Surrender: The Land Remains Indigenous on his findings that the Treaties were secured on a foundation of government fraud and deception.