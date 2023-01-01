Notes: The Shortwave Report Saturday 6pm This week's show begins with military tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the EU is proposing a new deal on migrants and refugees, a referendum in Australia on recognizing Aboriginal people in the constitution, Guatemala is on strike to remove the Attorney General, and Qatar calls out the IAEA for ignoring Israeli nuclear weapons.

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- Japanese leaders say that international tension is at the highest point since WW2- Japan will spend over $300 billion on the military over the next 5 years. The plan to build a new US military base in Okinawa, rejected by local citizens, has been forced by the Japanese Supreme Court. A UN Relief agency has called on the international community to help resolve the Israel Palestine conflict.



From FRANCE- The EU has gotten closer to reaching a deal on refugees and migrants. Voting is underway on a referendum in Australia on formally recognizing the indigenous population in the constitution, and create a so-called Voice to Parliament. This would only be an advisory body on matters related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, but there is growing opposition among the white population, especially the older, rural voters. October 14th is the final day for voting.



From CUBA- The ninth meeting of the Puebla group has been held where leaders from 18 Latin American and Caribbean nations met to discuss multilateralism, the climate change crisis, and regional unity in the face of an emerging multipolar global order. A large strike is underway in Guatemala calling for the resignation of the Attorney General and other government officials for election irregularities. In Madrid there is a summit of energy ministers and climate leaders prior to the COP 28 Climate summit- they are agreeing to stick to the Paris agreements which are currently not being achieved. Massive peaceful protests against fossil fuels have continued in the Netherlands, over 6000 people have been arrested. Canadian PM Trudeau formally apologized for the standing ovation given in Parliament for a Canadian Ukrainian citizen who was a member of an SS Nazi unit during WW2. Qatar has called for Israeli nuclear facilities to be subjected to IAEA safeguards, and for Israel to join the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty).



"The most basic activism we can have in our lives is to live consciously in a nation living in fantasies."

-bell hooks



