Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
More Music. More Comedy. More FUN!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, Don’t Wanna Fight, a powerful tune from Alabama Shakes 2015 Sound and Color album release, so welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 358. This time the Sonic Café brings you another more music episode, where we play music, tell you we’re gonna play more music, and ahh then we do it. So yeah. Our mix is pulled from the last 41 years or so and includes tunes from Boozoo Bajou, John Mayer, the late great David Bowie, The B-52’s, Clutch, Ghost Beach, the Black Keys, and just for fun, Like a Surgeon, Weird Al Yankovic’s parody of Madonna. Wedged in between our more music mix is a trio of comedians. Each with a perspective to share. Listen for Mike James, who has no patience for stupid people, Mike Connolly with some fashion advice for men over 50, and finally Barry Brewer, who thinks airport security is out of control. All that and more just ahead from the radio program that brings you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture that’s fun. So ahh, let’s get to it, here’s Amy Winehouse, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Don't Wanna Fight
Artist: Alabama Shakes
LP: Sound & Color
Yr: 2015
Song 2: Stronger Than Me
Artist: Amy Winehouse
LP: Frank
Yr: 2003
Song 3: When You Have No Patience for Stupidity
Artist: Mike James
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 4: My Stupid Mouth
Artist: John Mayer
LP: Room for Squares
Yr. 2001
Song 5: Camioux
Artist: Boozoo Bajou Feat. Wayne Martin
LP: Blues Lounge
Yr: 2004
Song 6: What Not To Wear When You're Over 50
Artist: James P. Connolly
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Fashion
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2]
Year: 1980
Song 8: Hot Corner
Artist: The B-52's
LP: Funplex
Yr: 2008
Song 9: Son Of Virginia
Artist: Clutch
LP: Psychic Warfare
Yr: 2015
Song 10: Like A Surgeon
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Dare To Be Stupid
Yr: 1985
Song 11: Airport Security Is Out Of Control
Artist: Barry Brewer
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 12: Faded
Artist: Ghost Beach
LP: Blonde
Yr: 2014
Song 13: Howlin' For You
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers
Yr: 2021
Song 14: One Step Ahead
Artist: Split Enz
LP: History Never Repeats
Yr: 1982
Song 15: Journey Into Sound (#7)
Artist: Keith Papworth
LP: Morphine Mambo Jazz Club
Yr: 1964
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 6, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 