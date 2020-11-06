Summary: This week’s archive radio show was somewhat challenging since it was posted the day after the election but at the time of recording we had no idea what was going to happen. Therefore, we provide some takeaways that were and still are relevant regardless of election results — and for the feature piece this week we nominate Roy Cohn for the Official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award. Mr. Cohn is only the fifth nominee to earn this dubious distinction.



Yes — welcome to The Thunderbolt, where we are constantly being forced to remove our tongues from our cheeks.

