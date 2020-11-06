The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Most Evil Persons in History Award #5*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2023, midnight
This week’s archive radio show was somewhat challenging since it was posted the day after the election but at the time of recording we had no idea what was going to happen. Therefore, we provide some takeaways that were and still are relevant regardless of election results — and for the feature piece this week we nominate Roy Cohn for the Official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award. Mr. Cohn is only the fifth nominee to earn this dubious distinction.

Yes — welcome to The Thunderbolt, where we are constantly being forced to remove our tongues from our cheeks.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 6th, 2020

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
00:00—02:03

The War of the Worlds Solution
Music: The Books
02:02—03:47

Captain Fantastic
Music: Sir Julian — Mike Oldfield (2X)
03:47—10:23

The Quickest Solution
Music: Antiballas — Tuuletar — Sadistic Mika Band
10:23—22:05

Takeaways
Music: DEVO — Melkeveien featuring Sagtaan
22:05—27:14

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:14—27:38

Hopeless News
by: The Final Edition
27:37—29:09

Official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award Nomination #5
Music: PEVO — The Outhere Brothers
29:08—41:53

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:53—42:04

Life
by Ludovico Einaudi
42:03—46:24

Experience
by Ludovico Einaudi
46:23—51:38

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:37—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:06

Chronos
by Ludovico Einaudi
0:00—5:48

Credits
5:47—6:00

TBR 231006 - Most Evil Persons in History Award #5* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Oct. 5, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
TBR 231006 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Oct. 5, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
 