The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Oct. 7, 2023, midnight
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.00.0B
EMERGENCY EPISODE


Published on October 7th, 2023


Dianne Feinstein
The death of a Senator as Metaphor for the Ending of a Democratic policy Era Spearheaded by Wall Street Financial Partners

With Clips from Associated Press, Rational National, Beau of the Fifth Column & The Young Turks

The death of Senator Diane Feinstein broke across the media-scape as a surprise conclusion to a tragic story playing out before the eyes of the American people. The conclusion, though shocking to the MSM was prophesied by one Gavin Newsome who days before her death’s announcement had changed his previous commitment to name a Black women to her vacated seat to a commitment to name a caretaker to her seat. In this episode I discuss how the Senator’s decline and death could be seen metaphorically (hence the title) and how Nancy Pelosi’s involvement in the entire endeavor speaks to Pelosi’s alignment against the burgeoning generational forces standing in opposition to the Institutional Corrupt practice the corporate-wing of Democratic party has used to maintain its leverage over non-corporatists within the party. Her running again reveals the precarious position the corporate-wing finds itself as a new generation of lawmakers primed against corruption begins to flood into the Congress.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876

Links to Black Leftist Media Sources
Dr. Oba T’shaka Show - https://www.youtube.com/@TheDrObaTShakaShow
Black Power Media - https://www.youtube.com/@BlackPowerMedia.
Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/@rolandsmartin
Black Star Network - https://www.youtube.com/@blackstarnetwork
The Karen Hunter Show - https://www.youtube.com/@KarenHunterShow

Links to Progressive Media Sources
Professional Left Podcast - http://professionalleft.blogspot.com/
Nicole Sandler Show - https://nicolesandler.com/
Renegade Cut - https://www.youtube.com/@renegadecut9875
Rational National - https://www.youtube.com/@therationalnational
The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Dollemore Daily - https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore
Brittany Page - https://www.youtube.com/@brittanyepage
The Thom Hartmann Program - https://www.youtube.com/@thomhartmann
Countdown with Keith Olbermann - https://www.youtube.com/@CountdownWithKO
The Young Turks - https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks
Beu of the Fifth Column - https://www.youtube.com/@BeauoftheFifthColumn
The Humanist Report - https://www.youtube.com/@TheHumanistReport
Christopher Titus’ Armageddon Update - https://www.youtube.com/@christophertitustv
Some More News - https://www.youtube.com/@SMN
Lewis Black’s Rantcast - https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialLewisBlack
Leeja Miller - https://www.youtube.com/@LeejaMiller
Left Reckoning - https://www.youtube.com/@LeftReckoning
Second Thought - https://www.youtube.com/@SecondThought
Secular Talk - https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk
Tennessee Brando - https://www.youtube.com/@TennesseeBrando
Brian Tyler Cohen - https://www.youtube.com/@briantylercohen
Radical Reviewer - https://www.youtube.com/@RadicalReviewer
Activist News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@activistnewsnetwork
The Ring of Fire - https://www.youtube.com/@TheRingofFire
The David Pakman Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedavidpakmanshow
Hal Sparks - https://www.youtube.com/@Infotainmentwars
The Progressive Soap Box - https://www.youtube.com/@JamarlThomas
The Rational Boomer - https://www.youtube.com/@rationalboomer
Blue Dot in Texas - https://www.youtube.com/@ABlueDotInTexas

Links to Progressive Podcast Sources
The Bradcast - https://bradblog.com/
Best of the Left Podcast - https://www.bestoftheleft.com/
The Dollop - https://allthingscomedy.com/podcast/the-dollop
Hardcore History w/ Dan Carlin - https://www.dancarlin.com/hardcore-history-series/
Millennials are killing Capitalism - https://millennialsarekillingcapitalism.libsyn.com/
The Energy Transition Show - https://xenetwork.org/ets/
Law and Disorder - https://lawanddisorder.org/
Democracy Now - https://www.democracynow.org/

List to Progressive Video Essayists and More
Shaun - https://www.youtube.com/@Shaun_vids
Theory & Philosophy - https://www.youtube.com/@TheoryPhilosophy
Then & Now - https://www.youtube.com/@ThenNow

Download Program Podcast
01:34:13 1 Oct. 7, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:34:13  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 