Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.00.0B

EMERGENCY EPISODE





Published on October 7th, 2023





Dianne Feinstein

The death of a Senator as Metaphor for the Ending of a Democratic policy Era Spearheaded by Wall Street Financial Partners



With Clips from Associated Press, Rational National, Beau of the Fifth Column & The Young Turks



The death of Senator Diane Feinstein broke across the media-scape as a surprise conclusion to a tragic story playing out before the eyes of the American people. The conclusion, though shocking to the MSM was prophesied by one Gavin Newsome who days before her death’s announcement had changed his previous commitment to name a Black women to her vacated seat to a commitment to name a caretaker to her seat. In this episode I discuss how the Senator’s decline and death could be seen metaphorically (hence the title) and how Nancy Pelosi’s involvement in the entire endeavor speaks to Pelosi’s alignment against the burgeoning generational forces standing in opposition to the Institutional Corrupt practice the corporate-wing of Democratic party has used to maintain its leverage over non-corporatists within the party. Her running again reveals the precarious position the corporate-wing finds itself as a new generation of lawmakers primed against corruption begins to flood into the Congress.



Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

