Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.00.0B EMERGENCY EPISODE
Published on October 7th, 2023
Dianne Feinstein The death of a Senator as Metaphor for the Ending of a Democratic policy Era Spearheaded by Wall Street Financial Partners
With Clips from Associated Press, Rational National, Beau of the Fifth Column & The Young Turks
The death of Senator Diane Feinstein broke across the media-scape as a surprise conclusion to a tragic story playing out before the eyes of the American people. The conclusion, though shocking to the MSM was prophesied by one Gavin Newsome who days before her death’s announcement had changed his previous commitment to name a Black women to her vacated seat to a commitment to name a caretaker to her seat. In this episode I discuss how the Senator’s decline and death could be seen metaphorically (hence the title) and how Nancy Pelosi’s involvement in the entire endeavor speaks to Pelosi’s alignment against the burgeoning generational forces standing in opposition to the Institutional Corrupt practice the corporate-wing of Democratic party has used to maintain its leverage over non-corporatists within the party. Her running again reveals the precarious position the corporate-wing finds itself as a new generation of lawmakers primed against corruption begins to flood into the Congress.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
