This week's show has a couple of R&B/R&R pioneers trying to revive their careers, coming up with great records that didn't sell. We'll hear the first commercial record made in Nashville, some classic Louisiana Swamp Pop, a Euro-pop recording from Caterina Valente (pictured) who sang in 11 languages (not all at once), a former shoe-shiner who worked up his act whistling while he worked and much more. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Wynonie Harris - Destination Love 1956 Merl Lindsay - Cotton Pickin' Boogie 1953 Lattie Moore - Just A Waitin' 1959 Brother Bones and His Shadows - Jive Melody 1950 The Skylarks - Call You In The Morning 1955 Dusty Brown - He Don't Love You 1955 The Cats And The Fiddle - Another Day 1940 Cliff Bruner - That's What I Like About The South 1945 Kay Starr - Break It To Me Gently 1949 Caterina Valente - Trent-neuf de Fievre (Fever) 1959 Hank Garland - Sugarfoot Rag 1949 Johnny Preston - Hearts of Stone 1960 Tommy McLain - Sweet Dreams 1966 The Wilburn Brothers - Blue Blue Day 1961 Louis Armstrong - Hep Cats' Ball 1940 Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson & His Orchestra - Cherry Red Blues 1946 Amos Milburn - I Need Someone 1956 Sheb Wooley - Oklahoma Honky Tonk Gal 1945 The Coasters - That Is Rock & Roll 1959 Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Pinetop's Boogie Woogie 1941