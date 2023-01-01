Summary: This week's show has a couple of R&B/R&R pioneers trying to revive their careers, coming up with great records that didn't sell. We'll hear the first commercial record made in Nashville, some classic Louisiana Swamp Pop, a Euro-pop recording from Caterina Valente (pictured) who sang in 11 languages (not all at once), a former shoe-shiner who worked up his act whistling while he worked and much more.

