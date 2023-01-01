The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 8, 2023, midnight
This week's show has a couple of R&B/R&R pioneers trying to revive their careers, coming up with great records that didn't sell. We'll hear the first commercial record made in Nashville, some classic Louisiana Swamp Pop, a Euro-pop recording from Caterina Valente (pictured) who sang in 11 languages (not all at once), a former shoe-shiner who worked up his act whistling while he worked and much more.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Wynonie Harris - Destination Love 1956
Merl Lindsay - Cotton Pickin' Boogie 1953
Lattie Moore - Just A Waitin' 1959
Brother Bones and His Shadows - Jive Melody 1950
The Skylarks - Call You In The Morning 1955
Dusty Brown - He Don't Love You 1955
The Cats And The Fiddle - Another Day 1940
Cliff Bruner - That's What I Like About The South 1945
Kay Starr - Break It To Me Gently 1949
Caterina Valente - Trent-neuf de Fievre (Fever) 1959
Hank Garland - Sugarfoot Rag 1949
Johnny Preston - Hearts of Stone 1960
Tommy McLain - Sweet Dreams 1966
The Wilburn Brothers - Blue Blue Day 1961
Louis Armstrong - Hep Cats' Ball 1940
Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson & His Orchestra - Cherry Red Blues 1946
Amos Milburn - I Need Someone 1956
Sheb Wooley - Oklahoma Honky Tonk Gal 1945
The Coasters - That Is Rock & Roll 1959
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Pinetop's Boogie Woogie 1941

00:58:00 1 Oct. 8, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
