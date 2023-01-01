Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, Logan Staats will be in the spotlight. Singer, songwriter and performer. His new album is out, “A Light in the Attic” a nice mix a Indigenous Folk tunes.



Enjoy music from Logan Staats, Dustin Harder, Hataalii, Soda Stereo, Link Wray & His Ray Men, Qacung, Irv Lyons Jr. Morgan Toney, Latin Vibe, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Pure Fe, Michael Bucher, CHANCES, Centavrvs, Raye Zaragoza, Melody McArthur, Ozomatli, Jota Quest, Elastic Bond, Siibii, Natalia Clavier, Ana Tijoux, Joey Stylez, Dj Shub, Northern Cree Singers, The Spiritual Warriors, Matiu, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Cary Morin and much more.



