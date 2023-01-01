During global heat records, a world-scale carbon burst is still pouring out of in Northern Canada's wildfires - bigger than the emissions of most countries. Explore with Professor Justin Angle author of This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat. Then re-thinking the big picture: Adrian Parr's new work Earthlings; Imaginative encounters with the Natural World.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
