October 8, 2023: My favorite weekend of the year

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 8, 2023, midnight

Summary: Highlighting some of the international artists on next weekend's schedule at the Richmond Folk Festival: Stanley & The Ten Sleepless Knights (St. Croix), Grupo Mono Blanco (Mexico), Lutchinha (Cabo Verde via Massachusetts) and Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso); new Scandinavian folk-rock by Rüüt and Fränder; new Anatolian rock from Poland (no lie) by MLDVA

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Rüüt | Estonia | Kiriküüt | Kiriküüt | Nordic Notes | 2023

Fränder | Sweden-Estonia | En Sommarkväll | Fränder II | Nordic Notes | 2023

Garmarna | Sweden | Dagen Flyr | Forbundet | Season Of Mist | 2020



Boulpik | Haiti | Souvenir D'Afrique | Konpa Lakay | Lusafrica | 2014

Kobo Town | Trinidad & Tobago-Canada | Road To Fyzabad | Jumbie In The Jukebox | Cumbancha | 2013

The Jolly Boys | Jamaica | The Passenger | Great Expectation | eOne Music | 2011

Stanley & The Ten Sleepless Knights | St. Croix US Virgin Islands | Don't Walk Deh | Quelbe! Music Of The U.S. Virgin Islands | Smithsonian Folkways | 2016



Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazón | La Pistola Y El Corazón | Slash | 1988

Grupo Mono Blanco | México | El Cascabel | ¡Fandango! Sones Jarochos De Veracruz | Smithsonian Folkways | 2018

Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo | Venezuela | Pueblo De Fiesta | Loe Loa: Rural Recordings Under The Mango Tree | Odelia | 2017

Venezonix | USA-Venezuela | Ponsigué (feat Carlos Talez) | Ponsigué (feat Carlos Talez) - Single | Nacional | 2023



Kristi Stassinopoulou & Stathis Kalyviotis | Greece | Gia Mia Stigmi | NYN | Riverboat | 2016

Mavrika | Greece-England UK | Clapping Song | Mavrika | Psolista | 2012

MLDVA & Çınar Timur | Poland-Turkey | Fesupanallah | MLDVA & Çınar Timur | Shapes Of Rhythm | 2023

Edip Akbayram | Turkey | Sev Beni Beni | Edip Akbayram | Sayan | 1974



Kavita Shah | USA-Cabo Verde-Portugal | Angola | Cape Verdean Blues | Folkalist | 2023

DJ Circuito | Cabo Verde-USA | A Min Kre Bai (feat Lutchinha) | A Min Kre Bai (feat Lutchinha) - Single | RFSeven Music | 2020

Tulipa Negra | Cabo Verde-Netherlands | Corpo Limpo | Súmara Tempo | self-released | 1984



Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Mantcha Mantcha | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Ifarana | Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978



