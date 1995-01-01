The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Action/Event
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MALOBA NA YO
RENCONTRES
Zaiko Langa Langa – 2007

3) Papa Wemba
BIBI, MUANA YA SHABA
M’ZÉE FULA NGENGE
Sonodisc - 1999

4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo
YA NO LINGA
FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL
KAZ Productions - 1997

5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese
FEMME MODERNE (feat. Papa Wemba, Meiway & Delvis el Salsero)
DRAPEAU BLANC
Karakos Productions & Publishing - 2001

6) Manda Chante
AMIE D’ ENFANCE
BOUCLAGE
Ets. N’Diaye – 2000

7) Dagoson
ENGOBO *
INCOMPREHENSION DE DAGOSON
Sonima Music – 2009

8) Le Minzoto Wella-Wella
AKO
ABIBA
Ets. Veve International - 1987

9) Empire Bakuba
BOMENGO
EMPIRE BAKUBA
Rythmes et Musique – 1985

10) Franco
TIKA KONDIMA BA ZOLO
ROOTS OF OK JAZZ (CONGO CLASSICS 1955-1956)
Crammed Discs – 1993

11) Adou Elenga
MOKILI EKOBALUKA (ATA NDELE)
NGOMA: THE SOUL OF CONGO - TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023

12) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
MPIAZA
ZAIRE VOLUME 2: THE KINSHASA UNITED ARTISTS
Makossa International – 1981

13) Anti-Choc de Père Bozi Boziana
ADIEU L’ AMI
EUROPA 88
Clesh Atipo Ngapi Productions – 1988

14) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison
CONFIANCE AVEUGLE *
MOKOSA
Ets. Veve International – 1987

15) JImilito Melacampe
DRAPEAU EN BERNE
ESSUYEZ VOZ LARMES
Pactole Productions – 2022

16) Bana OK
KAOLEMA
BAKUTANI
Stern’s Africa – 1993

17) Dodo Munoko
L’ ALLIANCE DU SANG
EZA RYTHME
Black Stars - Glenn – 1994

18) Le Peoete EFonge Gina
SERIE 7
MEMOIRES MUSICALES DU ZAIRE
Biema Records

19) Les Marquis de Maison Mère
ERIC GWENYE *
MIRACLES
Les Editions Simon Lowe - 2004

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:52 1 Oct. 9, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 