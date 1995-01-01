Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Zaiko Langa-Langa

MALOBA NA YO

RENCONTRES

Zaiko Langa Langa – 2007



3) Papa Wemba

BIBI, MUANA YA SHABA

M’ZÉE FULA NGENGE

Sonodisc - 1999



4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo

YA NO LINGA

FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL

KAZ Productions - 1997



5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese

FEMME MODERNE (feat. Papa Wemba, Meiway & Delvis el Salsero)

DRAPEAU BLANC

Karakos Productions & Publishing - 2001



6) Manda Chante

AMIE D’ ENFANCE

BOUCLAGE

Ets. N’Diaye – 2000



7) Dagoson

ENGOBO *

INCOMPREHENSION DE DAGOSON

Sonima Music – 2009



8) Le Minzoto Wella-Wella

AKO

ABIBA

Ets. Veve International - 1987



9) Empire Bakuba

BOMENGO

EMPIRE BAKUBA

Rythmes et Musique – 1985



10) Franco

TIKA KONDIMA BA ZOLO

ROOTS OF OK JAZZ (CONGO CLASSICS 1955-1956)

Crammed Discs – 1993



11) Adou Elenga

MOKILI EKOBALUKA (ATA NDELE)

NGOMA: THE SOUL OF CONGO - TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)

Planet Ilunga – 2023



12) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta

MPIAZA

ZAIRE VOLUME 2: THE KINSHASA UNITED ARTISTS

Makossa International – 1981



13) Anti-Choc de Père Bozi Boziana

ADIEU L’ AMI

EUROPA 88

Clesh Atipo Ngapi Productions – 1988



14) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison

CONFIANCE AVEUGLE *

MOKOSA

Ets. Veve International – 1987



15) JImilito Melacampe

DRAPEAU EN BERNE

ESSUYEZ VOZ LARMES

Pactole Productions – 2022



16) Bana OK

KAOLEMA

BAKUTANI

Stern’s Africa – 1993



17) Dodo Munoko

L’ ALLIANCE DU SANG

EZA RYTHME

Black Stars - Glenn – 1994



18) Le Peoete EFonge Gina

SERIE 7

MEMOIRES MUSICALES DU ZAIRE

Biema Records



19) Les Marquis de Maison Mère

ERIC GWENYE *

MIRACLES

Les Editions Simon Lowe - 2004



*=by request

