Program Information
Ambiance Congo: October 8, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 9, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MALOBA NA YO
RENCONTRES
Zaiko Langa Langa – 2007
3) Papa Wemba
BIBI, MUANA YA SHABA
M’ZÉE FULA NGENGE
Sonodisc - 1999
4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo
YA NO LINGA
FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL
KAZ Productions - 1997
5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese
FEMME MODERNE (feat. Papa Wemba, Meiway & Delvis el Salsero)
DRAPEAU BLANC
Karakos Productions & Publishing - 2001
6) Manda Chante
AMIE D’ ENFANCE
BOUCLAGE
Ets. N’Diaye – 2000
7) Dagoson
ENGOBO *
INCOMPREHENSION DE DAGOSON
Sonima Music – 2009
8) Le Minzoto Wella-Wella
AKO
ABIBA
Ets. Veve International - 1987
9) Empire Bakuba
BOMENGO
EMPIRE BAKUBA
Rythmes et Musique – 1985
10) Franco
TIKA KONDIMA BA ZOLO
ROOTS OF OK JAZZ (CONGO CLASSICS 1955-1956)
Crammed Discs – 1993
11) Adou Elenga
MOKILI EKOBALUKA (ATA NDELE)
NGOMA: THE SOUL OF CONGO - TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023
12) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
MPIAZA
ZAIRE VOLUME 2: THE KINSHASA UNITED ARTISTS
Makossa International – 1981
13) Anti-Choc de Père Bozi Boziana
ADIEU L’ AMI
EUROPA 88
Clesh Atipo Ngapi Productions – 1988
14) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison
CONFIANCE AVEUGLE *
MOKOSA
Ets. Veve International – 1987
15) JImilito Melacampe
DRAPEAU EN BERNE
ESSUYEZ VOZ LARMES
Pactole Productions – 2022
16) Bana OK
KAOLEMA
BAKUTANI
Stern’s Africa – 1993
17) Dodo Munoko
L’ ALLIANCE DU SANG
EZA RYTHME
Black Stars - Glenn – 1994
18) Le Peoete EFonge Gina
SERIE 7
MEMOIRES MUSICALES DU ZAIRE
Biema Records
19) Les Marquis de Maison Mère
ERIC GWENYE *
MIRACLES
Les Editions Simon Lowe - 2004
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:52
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 9, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:52
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
3
