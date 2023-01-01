Summary: Next time on The Children's Hour, we share some of the tips on gun safety that hunting families have taught their kids for generations.



Our guest is Miranda Viscoli fromNew Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. Their organization teaches about gun locks, hosts gun buy back events, and works with teenagers to forge discarded weapons into art. She lets us know the parent responsibility to keep firearms secured, especially around children. We also discuss what kids can do when they come upon weapons.



Find lots of information about New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, including ways for kids and adults to participate in reducing gun violence by visiting: www.newmexicanstopreventgunviolence.org



Y-Media out of Indiana brings us the voices of kids who are hunters, about what hunting means for their families. Go on a squirrel hunt with a girl whose family relies upon the food hunting brings them.



We cannot discuss guns without discussing gun laws. We explore the rules around the US and the world. Lots of information about US gun laws can be found byclicking here. There is a good summary ofworld gun laws at this website.



Finally, is it possible that peace has a flavor? Hear about an apple cider press made from guns. Mixed with great music, this is an episode full of lifesaving lessons in gun violence prevention for kids and families.



The Children's Hour is produced by The Children's Hour Inc., a New Mexico educational nonprofit. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer and Director, Christina Stella is our Senior Producer. We had production help on the show from Eli Henley. Engineering at Outpost Performance Space provided by Chad Scheer. Many thanks to Y-Media, and Miranda Viscoli from New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for being with us on the show.



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.