Next time on The Children's Hour, we share some of the tips on gun safety that hunting families have taught their kids for generations.
Our guest is Miranda Viscoli fromNew Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. Their organization teaches about gun locks, hosts gun buy back events, and works with teenagers to forge discarded weapons into art. She lets us know the parent responsibility to keep firearms secured, especially around children. We also discuss what kids can do when they come upon weapons.
Find lots of information about New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, including ways for kids and adults to participate in reducing gun violence by visiting: www.newmexicanstopreventgunviolence.org
Y-Media out of Indiana brings us the voices of kids who are hunters, about what hunting means for their families. Go on a squirrel hunt with a girl whose family relies upon the food hunting brings them.
We cannot discuss guns without discussing gun laws. We explore the rules around the US and the world. Lots of information about US gun laws can be found byclicking here. There is a good summary ofworld gun laws at this website.
Finally, is it possible that peace has a flavor? Hear about an apple cider press made from guns. Mixed with great music, this is an episode full of lifesaving lessons in gun violence prevention for kids and families.
The Children's Hour is produced by The Children's Hour Inc., a New Mexico educational nonprofit. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer and Director, Christina Stella is our Senior Producer. We had production help on the show from Eli Henley. Engineering at Outpost Performance Space provided by Chad Scheer. Many thanks to Y-Media, and Miranda Viscoli from New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for being with us on the show.
Executive Producer: Katie Stone Senior Producer: Christina Stella Producer: Eli Henley Contributor: Y-Media Recording Engineer: Chad Scheer
We have 30 seconds of sponsor messages at 19:30 and 39:30. Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Gun Safety
Because kids are seeing guns in so many places, The Children's Hour has tips on gun safety that hunting families have taught their kids for generations. We learn from kids who are hunters themselves, and explore gun laws in the US and the world.
00:58:00
1
Oct. 9, 2023
Outpost Performance Space, and the Sunspot Solar Studio, both in Albuquerque, New Mexico