WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
in Canada, Sweden, and the world
Gunilla Ekberg, Special Advisor to Sweden's Division of Gender Equality; audience members
 Frieda Werden  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2023, midnight
Summary: In September 2023, a Superior Court judge in Ontario ruled that Canada's 2014 law outlawing the purchase of sex did not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That law was loosely modelled on Sweden's 1999 legislation - AKA the Nordic Model - which focuses on criminalizing the buyers. This program includes excerpts from a talk by Gunilla Ekberg, Special Advisor to Sweden's Division of Gender Equality, as well as audience members attending the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres conference in 2005. Includes recognition of controversy, and the importance of financial supports to help with exits and to prevent recruitment. Updated to 2023.
Event recording courtesy of Suzanne Jay from Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter. Editing and update, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. We are interested in hearing from feminist radio programmers about what you have been doing. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:49 1 Oct. 9, 2023
British Columbia, Canada
 00:28:49
