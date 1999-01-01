Summary: Summary: In September 2023, a Superior Court judge in Ontario ruled that Canada's 2014 law outlawing the purchase of sex did not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That law was loosely modelled on Sweden's 1999 legislation - AKA the Nordic Model - which focuses on criminalizing the buyers. This program includes excerpts from a talk by Gunilla Ekberg, Special Advisor to Sweden's Division of Gender Equality, as well as audience members attending the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres conference in 2005. Includes recognition of controversy, and the importance of financial supports to help with exits and to prevent recruitment. Updated to 2023.