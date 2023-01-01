It’s been twenty-five years since a “scarecrow” shocked the world; the Mauritius Supreme Court decriminalizes gay sex, Eswatini’s government defies its Supreme Court’s order to register an LGBTQ rights group, Beirut queer marchers fend off violent Christian bikers, bomb threats to Libs of TikTok targets explode, Olivia Hill’s election to the Nashville Council makes her the first transgender Tennessee lawmaker, and Black lesbian Laphonza Butler takes Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Ava Davis & David Hunt and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Verna Avery Brown/Pacifica Radio; John Quinlan. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Rascals; Melissa Etheridge; Blackberri.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!