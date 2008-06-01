Summary: Today we feature an exclusive interview with Alice Rothchild, a retired Obstetrician and Gynecologist who now spends her time advocating for justice in Palestine through her books, films, and critical commentary. Her new book, Finding Melody Sullivan, is a coming of age, young adult novel That is steeped in exploring the Palestinian reality. This is a wonderfully crafted book.



Also with us this morning is Amahl Bishara, Professor of Anthropology at Tufts University, a Palestinian activist with deep family roots in Palestine, who shares the discussion of Finding Melody Sullivan with Alice.



Melody Sullivan is falling apart after the death of her mother. The 16-year-old pours her cynicism and grief into poetry and an intense relationship with her Palestinian powerhouse best friend, Yasmina Khdour. When Melody’s father drags her to an overseas archeology conference in Jerusalem, she is left to wander alone. Hanging out on a Tel Aviv beach, smoking dope with her Israeli cousins and their army buddies sounds like fun, until she is sexually assaulted by a friend of her cousin. She cannot share this devastating truth with her emotionally distant dad and impulsively flees to Hebron where Yasmina is visiting her family. As a Palestinian, Yasmina is unable to enter Jerusalem.