Today we feature an exclusive interview with Alice Rothchild, a retired Obstetrician and Gynecologist who now spends her time advocating for justice in Palestine through her books, films, and critical commentary. Her new book, Finding Melody Sullivan, is a coming of age, young adult novel That is steeped in exploring the Palestinian reality. This is a wonderfully crafted book.
Also with us this morning is Amahl Bishara, Professor of Anthropology at Tufts University, a Palestinian activist with deep family roots in Palestine, who shares the discussion of Finding Melody Sullivan with Alice.
Melody Sullivan is falling apart after the death of her mother. The 16-year-old pours her cynicism and grief into poetry and an intense relationship with her Palestinian powerhouse best friend, Yasmina Khdour. When Melody’s father drags her to an overseas archeology conference in Jerusalem, she is left to wander alone. Hanging out on a Tel Aviv beach, smoking dope with her Israeli cousins and their army buddies sounds like fun, until she is sexually assaulted by a friend of her cousin. She cannot share this devastating truth with her emotionally distant dad and impulsively flees to Hebron where Yasmina is visiting her family. As a Palestinian, Yasmina is unable to enter Jerusalem.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.
This Week in Palestine 9-24-2023
An exclusive interview with retired Ob/Gyn Alice Rothchild, Tufts Professor Amahl Bishara helping, on Alice's new book