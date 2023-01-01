The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
2023 whiskey fall release #1
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Oct. 20, 2023, midnight
SIPS – On this episode we discuss a wide array of new fall releases. Oh tis the season as this is a great episode to check out as you are stuck in the line for your favorite PSL beverage. The tokajii could have been so much better if Brent had pronounced it correctly one of the 3 times. Many of these are worthy of the chase to find them.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Tis the season for something that does not contain PSL
@beamsuntory @yellowstonebourbon @luxrowdistillers @rossandsquibb @heavenhilldistillery @wellerbourbon @fourrosesbourbon #bourbon #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss a wide array of new fall releases. Oh tis the season as this is a great episode to check out as you are stuck in the line for your favorite PSL beverage. The tokajii could have been so much better if Brent had pronounced it correctly one of the 3 times. Many of these are worthy of the chase to find them. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Yellowstone 2023 Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 SIPS
Blood Oath Pact 9 4 SIPS
Remus Reserve Series VII 4 SIPS
Little Book Chapter 7 4 SIPS
Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Spring 2023 Release 4 SIPS
2023 Parkers Heritage Collection 5 SIPS
Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat 5 SIPS
Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2023 5 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

