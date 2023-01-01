Notes: Tis the season for something that does not contain PSL

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss a wide array of new fall releases. Oh tis the season as this is a great episode to check out as you are stuck in the line for your favorite PSL beverage. The tokajii could have been so much better if Brent had pronounced it correctly one of the 3 times. Many of these are worthy of the chase to find them. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Yellowstone 2023 Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 SIPS

Blood Oath Pact 9 4 SIPS

Remus Reserve Series VII 4 SIPS

Little Book Chapter 7 4 SIPS

Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Spring 2023 Release 4 SIPS

2023 Parkers Heritage Collection 5 SIPS

Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat 5 SIPS

Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2023 5 SIPS



