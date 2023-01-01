SIPS – On this episode we discuss a wide array of new fall releases. Oh tis the season as this is a great episode to check out as you are stuck in the line for your favorite PSL beverage. The tokajii could have been so much better if Brent had pronounced it correctly one of the 3 times. Many of these are worthy of the chase to find them.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Tis the season for something that does not contain PSL @beamsuntory @yellowstonebourbon @luxrowdistillers @rossandsquibb @heavenhilldistillery @wellerbourbon @fourrosesbourbon #bourbon #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #host
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss a wide array of new fall releases. Oh tis the season as this is a great episode to check out as you are stuck in the line for your favorite PSL beverage. The tokajii could have been so much better if Brent had pronounced it correctly one of the 3 times. Many of these are worthy of the chase to find them. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best: Yellowstone 2023 Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4 SIPS Blood Oath Pact 9 4 SIPS Remus Reserve Series VII 4 SIPS Little Book Chapter 7 4 SIPS Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Spring 2023 Release 4 SIPS 2023 Parkers Heritage Collection 5 SIPS Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat 5 SIPS Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2023 5 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”