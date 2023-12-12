Summary: You will hear from: Natalie Jeffers, Director of the Black Hive. Marsha Jackson and Mr. Alan McGill, from Dallas County, Texas. Nayyira, from Flint, Michigan (Flint Rising) and Aya de Leon, novelist and activist.



This is the last of a three part program bringing you rarely heard voices from that 4 hour event. You heard in part one from indigenous grassroots opposition to pipelines, geo-engineering, hydrogen, production, carbon capture and sequestration.

On the second program you heard about resistance to US military bases on the Mariana Islands, and speakers from Puerto Rico and Pakistan gave facts about superfund pollution sites from US military actions and the environmental destruction caused by multinational corporations.



This closing session is hosted by Natalie Jeffers, Director of the Black Hive, recorded on September 19, at The New School in NYC.



The Indigenous Environmental Network is now preparing to raise the demand to end the use of fossil fuels without delay at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change conference, COP28, in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. The meeting in Dubai will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023



To stay up to date check the Indigenous Environmental Network at www.ienearth.org/





