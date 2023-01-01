The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Revolution: The Framework, Leadership & Struggle For a Whole New Emancipating Way to Live
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL, Revolution Nothing Less Show); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, NYC); Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor (“Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution Tour)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2023, midnight
Andy Zee, on winning – and winning: winning, a revolution not for revenge, not so “the last shall be first,” but to emancipate all of humanity. Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor, “Woke” Lunacy vs Real Revolution. Raymond Lotta, “Communist Revolution vs the Anti-Communist Brainwash.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-231011 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 11, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 