Andy Zee, on winning – and winning: winning, a revolution not for revenge, not so “the last shall be first,” but to emancipate all of humanity. Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor, “Woke” Lunacy vs Real Revolution. Raymond Lotta, “Communist Revolution vs the Anti-Communist Brainwash.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.