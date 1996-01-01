Notes:



No One Is Innocent, “Génocide”

from No One Is Innocent

Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994



Hamlet Minassian, “On the Day's”

from Armenian Pop Music

Numero Group - 2019



Bei Ru, “Zepyur”

from Little Armenia

MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022



Bei Ru, “Im Papak (My Wish)”

from Little Armenia

MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022



Garo Terzian, “Im Papak (My Wish)”

from Henchir Belboul

Hrair's Music Center



Harout Pamboukjian, “Aravoditz Irigoun”

from Aravoditz Irigoun

Parseghian Records - 1978



Ladaniva, “Vay Aman”

from Ladaniva - EP

JIGULI - 2020



Artyom Manukyan, “The Form”

from Alone

Ghost Note Records - 2019



Tigran Hamasyan, “Our Film (feat. Areni Aghbabian & Artyom Manukyan)”

from The Call Within

Nonesuch - 2020



Brunette, “Dimak”

from Dimak - Single

Brunette - 2023



No One Is Innocent, “Another Land”

from No One Is Innocent

Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994



Carlinhos Brown, “Cumplicidade De Armário”

from Alfagamabetizado

Universal Music Ltda. - 1996



Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Labrynth (ラビリンス)”

from Labrynth

Cutting Edge - 2023



Hoody, “Again”

from Sailing

Genie Music - 2023



Sanullim, “한밤에 (2023 Remastered) - translation: in the middle of the night”

from 산울림 제6집 - 조금만 기다려요 (2023 Remastered)

Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023



Sanullim, “아마 늦은 여름이었을 거야 (2023 Remastered) - translation: Maybe it was late summer”

from 산울림 새 노래 모음 - 아니 벌써 (2023 Remastered)

Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023



산울림 Sanullim, “가지마 (Don't Go)”

from 제11집 (Vol 11)

Dae Seong Records - 1986



Faye Wong, “流星 (Meteor)”

from Di Dar

Cinepoly



9m88, “Tell Me (feat. DJ Mitsu the Beats)”

from 9m88 Radio

爵士寶貝有限公司 Jazz Baby Co., Ltd. - 2022



Blonde Redhead, “In Particular”

from Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons

Touch and Go Records - 2000



Cate Le Bon, “Running Away”

from Pompeii

Mexican Summer - 2022



Stereolab, “Solar Throw-Away [Original version]”

from Electrically Possessed (Switched On, Vol. 4)

Duophonic - 2020



State of Clear, “Trees Speak”

Ohms LP

Soul Jazz, 2020