|
No One Is Innocent, “Génocide”
from No One Is Innocent
Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994
Hamlet Minassian, “On the Day's”
from Armenian Pop Music
Numero Group - 2019
Bei Ru, “Zepyur”
from Little Armenia
MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022
Bei Ru, “Im Papak (My Wish)”
from Little Armenia
MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022
Garo Terzian, “Im Papak (My Wish)”
from Henchir Belboul
Hrair's Music Center
Harout Pamboukjian, “Aravoditz Irigoun”
from Aravoditz Irigoun
Parseghian Records - 1978
Ladaniva, “Vay Aman”
from Ladaniva - EP
JIGULI - 2020
Artyom Manukyan, “The Form”
from Alone
Ghost Note Records - 2019
Tigran Hamasyan, “Our Film (feat. Areni Aghbabian & Artyom Manukyan)”
from The Call Within
Nonesuch - 2020
Brunette, “Dimak”
from Dimak - Single
Brunette - 2023
No One Is Innocent, “Another Land”
from No One Is Innocent
Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994
Carlinhos Brown, “Cumplicidade De Armário”
from Alfagamabetizado
Universal Music Ltda. - 1996
Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Labrynth (ラビリンス)”
from Labrynth
Cutting Edge - 2023
Hoody, “Again”
from Sailing
Genie Music - 2023
Sanullim, “한밤에 (2023 Remastered) - translation: in the middle of the night”
from 산울림 제6집 - 조금만 기다려요 (2023 Remastered)
Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023
Sanullim, “아마 늦은 여름이었을 거야 (2023 Remastered) - translation: Maybe it was late summer”
from 산울림 새 노래 모음 - 아니 벌써 (2023 Remastered)
Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023
산울림 Sanullim, “가지마 (Don't Go)”
from 제11집 (Vol 11)
Dae Seong Records - 1986
Faye Wong, “流星 (Meteor)”
from Di Dar
Cinepoly
9m88, “Tell Me (feat. DJ Mitsu the Beats)”
from 9m88 Radio
爵士寶貝有限公司 Jazz Baby Co., Ltd. - 2022
Blonde Redhead, “In Particular”
from Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons
Touch and Go Records - 2000
Cate Le Bon, “Running Away”
from Pompeii
Mexican Summer - 2022
Stereolab, “Solar Throw-Away [Original version]”
from Electrically Possessed (Switched On, Vol. 4)
Duophonic - 2020
State of Clear, “Trees Speak”
Ohms LP
Soul Jazz, 2020