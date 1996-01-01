The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2023, midnight


No One Is Innocent, “Génocide”
from No One Is Innocent
Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994

Hamlet Minassian, “On the Day's”
from Armenian Pop Music
Numero Group - 2019

Bei Ru, “Zepyur”
from Little Armenia
MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022

Bei Ru, “Im Papak (My Wish)”
from Little Armenia
MUSA LER MUSIC - 2022

Garo Terzian, “Im Papak (My Wish)”
from Henchir Belboul
Hrair's Music Center

Harout Pamboukjian, “Aravoditz Irigoun”
from Aravoditz Irigoun
Parseghian Records - 1978

Ladaniva, “Vay Aman”
from Ladaniva - EP
JIGULI - 2020

Artyom Manukyan, “The Form”
from Alone
Ghost Note Records - 2019

Tigran Hamasyan, “Our Film (feat. Areni Aghbabian & Artyom Manukyan)”
from The Call Within
Nonesuch - 2020

Brunette, “Dimak”
from Dimak - Single
Brunette - 2023

No One Is Innocent, “Another Land”
from No One Is Innocent
Universal Music Division Capitol Music France - 1994

Carlinhos Brown, “Cumplicidade De Armário”
from Alfagamabetizado
Universal Music Ltda. - 1996

Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Labrynth (ラビリンス)”
from Labrynth
Cutting Edge - 2023

Hoody, “Again”
from Sailing
Genie Music - 2023

Sanullim, “한밤에 (2023 Remastered) - translation: in the middle of the night”
from 산울림 제6집 - 조금만 기다려요 (2023 Remastered)
Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023

Sanullim, “아마 늦은 여름이었을 거야 (2023 Remastered) - translation: Maybe it was late summer”
from 산울림 새 노래 모음 - 아니 벌써 (2023 Remastered)
Leeway Music & Media, Inc. - 2023

산울림 Sanullim, “가지마 (Don't Go)”
from 제11집 (Vol 11)
Dae Seong Records - 1986

Faye Wong, “流星 (Meteor)”
from Di Dar
Cinepoly

9m88, “Tell Me (feat. DJ Mitsu the Beats)”
from 9m88 Radio
爵士寶貝有限公司 Jazz Baby Co., Ltd. - 2022

Blonde Redhead, “In Particular”
from Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons
Touch and Go Records - 2000

Cate Le Bon, “Running Away”
from Pompeii
Mexican Summer - 2022

Stereolab, “Solar Throw-Away [Original version]”
from Electrically Possessed (Switched On, Vol. 4)
Duophonic - 2020

State of Clear, “Trees Speak”
Ohms LP
Soul Jazz, 2020

Download Program Podcast
01:58:49 1 Oct. 9, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:49  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 