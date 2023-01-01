Summary: Einstein argued in 1948 that Israel should align itself with the anti-colonial movements of the Arab people, but, to the contrary, the new state instead aligned itself with and served the old colonial powers. Nothing has changed, except the anti-colonial movement has won many victories and today the Palestinian cause of equality, independence, and sovereignty has wide popular support worldwide.



Israel laying siege to Gaza, calling Gazans "animals", will create a storm of support for Palestine. Diplomacy can solve the crisis, but it means taking the US out of the driver's seat, and following the UN charter.