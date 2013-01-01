Guillermo Gomez-Pena

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Date Published: Oct. 12, 2023, midnight

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: "Qualia" is a word that refers to the intangible internal feelings and memories we get from sensory perception. Charo Calvo, who works with sound in an intuitive and skillful way, sound designs the stories of five women, evoking what cant be said in words. Each of the five women in this piece is, like Calvo, an artist based in Belgium but is originally from somewhere else. Calvo invites each woman to tell a story in her mother tongue. Calvo who is from Spain is the fifth storyteller in the piece. Charo Calvo produced Qualia for the Australian Broadcast Corporation show Soundproof in 2016 and the piece has won numerous awards. Qualia features the voices of Kitty Crowther, Zahava Seebald, Meryam Bayram, Caroline Daish, and Charo Calvo. Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2019/2020, Karen Werner. Also featured is Matmos and their song "ESP" from their 2013 album "The Marriage of Two Minds."

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 139.



