Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24 and Radio Deutsche-Welle.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231013.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- A series of press reviews from Thursday morning starting with the Israeli press, other Middle Eastern papers, papers covering the controversy that claims that Israel was warned of the invasion several days in advance of the Hamas invasion, and the repercussions from the letter penned by Harvard student groups which blamed Israel for the violence on Saturday. France also interviewed Majed Bayma, the Deputy permanent observer for the State of Palestine at the UN.



From GERMANY- The UN says 340,000 people have been displaced in Gaza with fears of a humanitarian crisis growing. Food, water, and medical supplies are not reaching the enclave. An interview with Shaina Low, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council who is in Jerusalem coordinating aid workers in Gaza. Then a report from Hisham Mhanna, communications officer for the International Committee of the Red Cross, who is trying to coordinate aid in the Gaza Strip.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



“The war will end. The leaders will shake hands. The old woman will keep waiting for her martyred son. That girl will wait for her beloved husband. And the children will wait for their heroic father. I do not know who sold our homeland. But I saw who paid the price.”

-Mahmoud Darwish



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net