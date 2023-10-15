The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2023, midnight
Fresh Celtic spins from unlikely places. La Gravetat enchant with a contemporary take on the Catalonian Bobang folk dance and Norway's Gangar shred the hardanger fiddle. Check out an hour of unconventional Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - Clunie Road/The Winning Bid INST
Dropkick Murphys - Oueen Of Suffolk County
Cassie & Maggie - Seileach CANCON
The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes CANCON
The Irish Experience - The Wicked Jig INST
Skerryvore - Borderline
Epsylon - L'Exil
Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet
La Gravetat - Una Punxa Al Peu INST
Gangar - Grotleken INST
Martin Furey - Falling
Kila - Tog E Go Bog E
Frigg - Varpunen INST

Celt In A Twist October 15 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:21 1 Oct. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:58:21  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 