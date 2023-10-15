Fresh Celtic spins from unlikely places. La Gravetat enchant with a contemporary take on the Catalonian Bobang folk dance and Norway's Gangar shred the hardanger fiddle. Check out an hour of unconventional Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Peatbog Faeries - Clunie Road/The Winning Bid INST Dropkick Murphys - Oueen Of Suffolk County Cassie & Maggie - Seileach CANCON The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes CANCON The Irish Experience - The Wicked Jig INST Skerryvore - Borderline Epsylon - L'Exil Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet La Gravetat - Una Punxa Al Peu INST Gangar - Grotleken INST Martin Furey - Falling Kila - Tog E Go Bog E Frigg - Varpunen INST