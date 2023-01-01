Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, following the 22nd anniversary of the launching of Operation Enduring Freedom and the longest war ever fought by the United States, we set our sights on some of the most dynamic elements of the war that are under-exposed in mainstream press. In our first half hour, we have a conversation with Journalist Max Parry about a two year old article he wrote linking the rise of deaths due to opioid addiciton with the rise of opium production in Afghanistan and about how there is a trend between illegal drugs and imperial US conquest. Then in our second half hour, we speak with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine about how a US Ambassador to Afghanistan became the “Franz Ferdinand” of the 40 year long war in Afghanistan.