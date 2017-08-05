The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Metacognitive Dissonance*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2023, midnight


This week’s archive Thunderbolt starts off by exploring the ‘Dunning-Kruger Effect’, wherein some people are utterly incapable of judging the level of their own utter incompetence — and so, in order to be truly objective, for this week’s show, we have assumed that Mr. Thunderbolt himself suffers from the Dunning-Kruger effect — and we report accordingly!

For instance: We start right off by pointing out some of the good things about the Rump presidency! A high bar indeed!

Then, when we report on how California State Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon (a Democrat) has single-handedly killed a bill that would have introduced single payer health care for the residents of the State of California — and in compensation for my Dunning-Kruger effect, we then point out how that is actually a good thing too!

After that we expose the numerous false flag attacks happening in relation to the Syrian madness — and how the Rump even tried to issue a false flag warning about an upcoming false flag attack — and how due to our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ symptoms, we simply didn’t know up until now how even that is actually a good thing as well! Happy, happy!

The Toothless Old Grandpa describes how the Rump — or any president, for that matter — is largely helpless when it comes to shaping American foreign policy — a good thing (unless your foreign policy is being shaped by a criminal gang of psychopathic murderers, anyway…)

Next, we celebrate a noted Northwest icon, the Banana Slug! Stand proud, Cascadia! We’re the only place that’s got em!

For the title piece this week, we describe how the Rump is sharpening the skills of foreign diplomats by challenging them to explore their creative instincts whilst attempting to gain the ear of anyone in the Rump’s administration — and then we encapsulate our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ episode of the Thunderbolt by riffing on George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign slogan in 1988: “Don’t worry! Be happy!”

Then we switch gears and end this weeks News & Commentary section with a contemplation upon the fact that love is a verb — and that verbs require action. (Dunning-Kruger notwithstanding.)

Curves, swerves, and unexpected detours in this week’s Thunderbolt! Fasten your seat belts…
his is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 5th, 2017

This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones



Segments:

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:30

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17

Metacognitive Dissonance
Music: Donald Trump with Ray Bolger & Judy Garland — Liverpaw — United Black Aryan Front — Bruce Haack — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger & Jack Haley — Liverpaw
02:26-09:27

Career Move
Music: Coldcut
09:027-12:15

Don't Worry! Be Stupid!
Music: Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band
12:14-16:43

Imperialism Squared
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Anania Ngoliga with Béla Fleck
16:43-27:02

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:02-27:26

Banana Slug Crossing
Music: Atomic Jefferson
27:26-30:06

False Flags Within False Flags
Music: Boys Don't Cry — Bernard Herrmann — Mike Oldfield
30:05-42:05

Love is a Verb
Music: Mike Oldfield
42:05-43:23

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:22-43:39

Fall of the Peacemakers
by Molly Hatchet
43:36-51:41

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:35-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:04

Spiritual
by Sweet Honey in the Rock
0:04-5:40

Credits
5:40-6:00

TBR 200814 - Metacognitive Dissonance* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Oct. 12, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 27 Download File...
TBR 231013 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Oct. 12, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 28 Download File...
 