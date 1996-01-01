Sonic café, that’s history repeating, from the Propellerheads, which is a perfect jumping off point for what this show is all about. Welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 359. This time the Sonic Café presents the 4th Turning, the time we’re living in right now, and the final chapter in an eighty-year history block that’s been repeating itself for hundreds of years. Speaker and co-author of the 4th Turning Neal Howe is here to explain like our four seasons history also passes through four distinct chapters of roughly 20 years each and then repeats. The first chapter is the High, followed by the Awakening, then the Unraveling, and finally the Crisis, which is the 4th turning, and the period we’re living in right now. Neil will lay the whole thing out for us after the bottom of the hour. Our music mix is pulled from 47 years and is packed with tunes supporting our journey across history. We’ll here from Angels & Airwaves, The Buggles, Phantom Planet, Cheap Trick, Joe Walsh, Prince and of course many more as the Sonic Café presents the 4th turning, from our little radio café here on the Pacific Coast, here’s the Foo Fighters with Times Like These, and we’re the Sonic café.
Song 1: History Repeating Artist: Propellerheads feat: Shirley Bassey LP: History Repeating Yr: 1996 Song 2: Times Like These Artist: Foo Fighters LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 2002 Song 3: Timebomb Artist: Angels & Airwaves LP: Lifeforms Yr: 2021 Song 4: Living In The Plastic Age Artist: The Buggles LP: The Age Of Plastic Yr. 1979 Song 5: Turn Smile Shift Repeat Artist: Phantom Planet LP: The Guest Yr: 2003 Song 6: This Time Around [Album Version] Artist: Cheap Trick LP: The Essential Cheap Trick [Disc 2] Yr: 1985 Song 7: Turn To Stone Artist: Joe Walsh LP: Joe Walsh's Greatest Hits: Little Did He Know Year: 1978 Song 8: Sign 'O' the Times Artist: Prince LP: Ultimate Yr: 1999 Song 9: The Fourth Turning Artist: Neil Howe LP: The Fourth Turning Yr: 1996 Song 10: Crime of The Century Artist: Supertramp LP: Crime of The Century Yr: 1974 Song 11: Repeat Artist: Luke Hemmings LP: When Facing The Things We Turn Away From Yr: 2021 Song 12: Where Did The Time Go Artist: Lord Huron LP: Long Lost Yr: 2021
