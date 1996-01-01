The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Living In The 4th Turning
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2023, midnight
Sonic café, that’s history repeating, from the Propellerheads, which is a perfect jumping off point for what this show is all about. Welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 359. This time the Sonic Café presents the 4th Turning, the time we’re living in right now, and the final chapter in an eighty-year history block that’s been repeating itself for hundreds of years. Speaker and co-author of the 4th Turning Neal Howe is here to explain like our four seasons history also passes through four distinct chapters of roughly 20 years each and then repeats. The first chapter is the High, followed by the Awakening, then the Unraveling, and finally the Crisis, which is the 4th turning, and the period we’re living in right now. Neil will lay the whole thing out for us after the bottom of the hour. Our music mix is pulled from 47 years and is packed with tunes supporting our journey across history. We’ll here from Angels & Airwaves, The Buggles, Phantom Planet, Cheap Trick, Joe Walsh, Prince and of course many more as the Sonic Café presents the 4th turning, from our little radio café here on the Pacific Coast, here’s the Foo Fighters with Times Like These, and we’re the Sonic café.
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

