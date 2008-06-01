A long look at the steady process of annexation that Israel is imposing on Palestine, which is accelerating as we speak

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, participants Kristin McCarthy and Shira Livne

Date Published: Oct. 8, 2023, midnight

Summary: We feature Kristin McCarthy of the Foundation for Middle East Peace in a conversation with Shira Livne of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel about all things annexation, including how annexation is related to the current judicial "reforms," and what annexation looked like previous to the current government? How significant are the changes in governance that the current government has taken?



(Please note that this episode was produced JUST BEFORE Hamas made its tiny attack on settler territory and the beginning of Israel's massive genocidal response.)

Credits:

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.



