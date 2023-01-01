Starting with the witch scene from Shakespeare's Macbeth, this program illuminates how in different eras, and among different classes in Western Europe and North America, who was considered a witch, what was believed or disbelieved about them, and how they were treated - whether tortured, despised, or admired - have all gone through remarkable transformations over time.
Produced by Mindy Ran; Series Producer, Frieda Werden. Shakespeare's 3 witches performed by: David Swatling, Jonbathan Groubert and Howard Shannon; Yeats and Bradley-Zimmer readings by Bertine Krol, Liesbeth de Bakker, and Ann Blair Gould. Portions of this programme were previously broadcast on Radio Netherlands Worldwide, Vox Humana series, and reused with permission.
