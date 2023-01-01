The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
How the Western imagination has seen them over time
Dr Diane Purkiss, witchcraft historian, Oxford University and Anne Laveau, trans Dutch magical worker
Oct. 16, 2023, midnight
Starting with the witch scene from Shakespeare's Macbeth, this program illuminates how in different eras, and among different classes in Western Europe and North America, who was considered a witch, what was believed or disbelieved about them, and how they were treated - whether tortured, despised, or admired - have all gone through remarkable transformations over time.
Produced by Mindy Ran; Series Producer, Frieda Werden. Shakespeare's 3 witches performed by: David Swatling, Jonbathan Groubert and Howard Shannon; Yeats and Bradley-Zimmer readings by Bertine Krol, Liesbeth de Bakker, and Ann Blair Gould. Portions of this programme were previously broadcast on Radio Netherlands Worldwide, Vox Humana series, and reused with permission.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wingsradionewss@gmail.com

00:28:51 1 Oct. 13, 2023
Netherlands, Canada
 00:28:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2
 