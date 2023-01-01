The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
13
Gamma Krush
Oct. 15, 2023, midnight
1. Brooklyn Bazquiat - Danger Mouse & Jemini
2. 93 Til Infinity (Red Bull Spiral Freestyle) - Souls Of Mischief
3. Not Subtle Piano - Jumbled
4. Darkness Falls - Supa Emcee ft. One Single Rose
5. On Guard - Mickey O'Brien
6. Loving You - DNA Beatz
7. Flavors - Recognize Ali & Soul Chemist (kuts by Swab)
8. Dank Ish - Raw Poetic & Damu The Fudgemunk
9. Further Away (Krohme remix) - Earleybird ft. Empuls
10. Render The Funk - Rhinoceros Funk ft. Mike Titan
11. Endgamers - Endgame (Mattic, GT Lovecraft and Pitch 92) ft. ASM
12. AM To AM - Alecs DeLarge
13. Wish Me Well - Little Brother
14. Turn The Heat Up (instrumental) - Diamond D
15. Growin' Painz - B4Lasers
16. Skate And Create - Prop Dylan & Phil Tyler
17. The Best remix 2023 - DoomDaWiz ft. Edo. G, El Da Sensei and Marquee
18. Champaign Toast (Tone Spliff remix) - Vic Monroe
19. 88 - JFK
20. Nights (DJ Phantom remix) - Hus Kingpin & DJ Phantom
21. LINGO - Mega Ran
22. LIFE - Doctor Omega ft. Ras Kass
23. Purpose - Hexsagon
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Friday 9PM Pacific - KPCA 103.3 FM, Petaluma, California

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:50 1 Oct. 10, 2023
Gammatorium
