1. Brooklyn Bazquiat - Danger Mouse & Jemini 2. 93 Til Infinity (Red Bull Spiral Freestyle) - Souls Of Mischief 3. Not Subtle Piano - Jumbled 4. Darkness Falls - Supa Emcee ft. One Single Rose 5. On Guard - Mickey O'Brien 6. Loving You - DNA Beatz 7. Flavors - Recognize Ali & Soul Chemist (kuts by Swab) 8. Dank Ish - Raw Poetic & Damu The Fudgemunk 9. Further Away (Krohme remix) - Earleybird ft. Empuls 10. Render The Funk - Rhinoceros Funk ft. Mike Titan 11. Endgamers - Endgame (Mattic, GT Lovecraft and Pitch 92) ft. ASM 12. AM To AM - Alecs DeLarge 13. Wish Me Well - Little Brother 14. Turn The Heat Up (instrumental) - Diamond D 15. Growin' Painz - B4Lasers 16. Skate And Create - Prop Dylan & Phil Tyler 17. The Best remix 2023 - DoomDaWiz ft. Edo. G, El Da Sensei and Marquee 18. Champaign Toast (Tone Spliff remix) - Vic Monroe 19. 88 - JFK 20. Nights (DJ Phantom remix) - Hus Kingpin & DJ Phantom 21. LINGO - Mega Ran 22. LIFE - Doctor Omega ft. Ras Kass 23. Purpose - Hexsagon
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Friday 9PM Pacific - KPCA 103.3 FM, Petaluma, California
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.