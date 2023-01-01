Israel, Russia and the Attempt to See History Clearly so one might end the Cycle of Violence
With Clips from Democracy Now, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Richard Medhurst, BreakThrough News, Africa-4-Palestine, The Intercept, Too Peachy (Song), Global News, Argound Background Music (Song), The Thom Hartmann Show, Free Documentary-History Youtube Channel
As often is true with this podcast, I recorded the body before I compiled the audio clips you heard in “The Definition” section (yeah you didn’t know that’s why I put that there did you). This is important when listening to the body because the statements made were not influenced by any of the material presented, even the clip from Nelson Mandela – which I hadn’t heard before. The statements are crafted from thoughts I have had or thoughts I have compiled throughout the previous two decades. I began speaking about Russia’s attack on Ukraine, trying to unfold the confusion surrounding the tragic attack on Ukraine. I then move to the conflict in the state of, well in the United States the state would be called Israel but outside the U.S the state would be called Palestine. This was a very difficult episode to record and at multiple points I thought about abandoning it altogether because my statements are very much all over the place as I try to wrestle with the complex circumstances within each. Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876
