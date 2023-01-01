The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
how much heat can we take?
Weekly Program
Daniel Vecellio, Sir David King
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 16, 2023, midnight
New, tested science shows your body's heat tolerance is much lower than experts assume. Dr. Daniel J. Vecellio warns of Greatly enhanced risk to humans as humid heat stress strikes billions of people sooner than expected. Then my summary story we just lived through: the big heat jump of 2023 - and what experts expect in 2024. Why? What happened? Spoiler alert: we are entering a time of multiple crises.
Vecellio interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clip from PBS Terra Weathered hosted by Maiya May & produced by Balance Media.

Interview of Sir David King by Nick Breeze of ClimateGenn https://genn.cc Broadcast with permission.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:31 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

