Destabilized Weather in an Unstable World

Subtitle: how much heat can we take?

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Daniel Vecellio, Sir David King

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 16, 2023, midnight

Summary: New, tested science shows your body's heat tolerance is much lower than experts assume. Dr. Daniel J. Vecellio warns of Greatly enhanced risk to humans as humid heat stress strikes billions of people sooner than expected. Then my summary story we just lived through: the big heat jump of 2023 - and what experts expect in 2024. Why? What happened? Spoiler alert: we are entering a time of multiple crises.

Credits: Vecellio interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Clip from PBS Terra Weathered hosted by Maiya May & produced by Balance Media.



Interview of Sir David King by Nick Breeze of ClimateGenn https://genn.cc Broadcast with permission.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:31 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



