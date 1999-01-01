Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Lobi Traore (Mali)

Bi Donga Fa Ko

Bwati Kono

Kanaga System Krush – 2010



3) Rachid Taha (Algeria)

Garab

Rachid Taha Live

Barclay Universal - 2001



4) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)

Lebèsh Kabashen

Live in Paris

Long Distance – 1997



5) Youssou N’Dour et Le Super Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)

Albouly

Show !!! A Abidjan

Etoile de Dakar - 1983



6) Africando (Senegal/various)

Mandali

Live

Syllart - 2001



7) PALO! (USA)

Tabaco y Ron pa’ mi Santa

PALO! Live

Rolling Pin Music – 2014



8) Alexander Abreu & Havana D ’Primera (Cuba)

Cantor del Pueblo

Cantor del Pueblo

Páfata Productions - 2018



9) Paulo Flores (Angola)

O Povo

Ao Vivo

Tratore / Maianga - 2005



10) Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)

Bay Chabon

Sé Nou Menm’ (Live au Zenith)

BMG Rights Mgmt France SARL - 1993



11) Tabou Combo (Haiti)

8th Sacrement

New York City

Unidisc Music Inc. – 1993



12) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Rep. South Africa)

Thuto Ke Lefa

Music Inferno : The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-1999

Umsakazo Records – 2023



13) Miriam Makeba (Rep. South Africa)

Amampondo

Zaire 74: The African Artists

Wrasse Records - 2017



14) Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited (Zimbabwe)

Marehwarehwa

Live at El Rey

aNOnym reCOrds - 1999



15) Shikamoo Jazz (Tanzania)

Nilole Halwandi (feat, Mose se Sengo “Fan Fan”)

East African Legends Live

TertoTan – 2022



16) Samba Mapangala & Orchestra Virunga (RDCongo/Kenya)

Malako

Womad Festival

Samba Mapangala – 2007



17) Extra Musica (Congo)

Ambiance Sebene

Africa (Live)

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2004