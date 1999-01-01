The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: October 15, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
All live recordings
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 15, 2023, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Lobi Traore (Mali)
Bi Donga Fa Ko
Bwati Kono
Kanaga System Krush – 2010
3) Rachid Taha (Algeria)
Garab
Rachid Taha Live
Barclay Universal - 2001
4) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)
Lebèsh Kabashen
Live in Paris
Long Distance – 1997
5) Youssou N’Dour et Le Super Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)
Albouly
Show !!! A Abidjan
Etoile de Dakar - 1983
6) Africando (Senegal/various)
Mandali
Live
Syllart - 2001
7) PALO! (USA)
Tabaco y Ron pa’ mi Santa
PALO! Live
Rolling Pin Music – 2014
8) Alexander Abreu & Havana D ’Primera (Cuba)
Cantor del Pueblo
Cantor del Pueblo
Páfata Productions - 2018
9) Paulo Flores (Angola)
O Povo
Ao Vivo
Tratore / Maianga - 2005
10) Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)
Bay Chabon
Sé Nou Menm’ (Live au Zenith)
BMG Rights Mgmt France SARL - 1993
11) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
8th Sacrement
New York City
Unidisc Music Inc. – 1993
12) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Rep. South Africa)
Thuto Ke Lefa
Music Inferno : The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-1999
Umsakazo Records – 2023
13) Miriam Makeba (Rep. South Africa)
Amampondo
Zaire 74: The African Artists
Wrasse Records - 2017
14) Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited (Zimbabwe)
Marehwarehwa
Live at El Rey
aNOnym reCOrds - 1999
15) Shikamoo Jazz (Tanzania)
Nilole Halwandi (feat, Mose se Sengo “Fan Fan”)
East African Legends Live
TertoTan – 2022
16) Samba Mapangala & Orchestra Virunga (RDCongo/Kenya)
Malako
Womad Festival
Samba Mapangala – 2007
17) Extra Musica (Congo)
Ambiance Sebene
Africa (Live)
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2004
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:45
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 15, 2023
Location Recorded:
Richmond, VA USA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:45
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский