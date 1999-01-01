The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
All live recordings
11
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Lobi Traore (Mali)
Bi Donga Fa Ko
Bwati Kono
Kanaga System Krush – 2010

3) Rachid Taha (Algeria)
Garab
Rachid Taha Live
Barclay Universal - 2001

4) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)
Lebèsh Kabashen
Live in Paris
Long Distance – 1997

5) Youssou N’Dour et Le Super Etoile de Dakar (Senegal)
Albouly
Show !!! A Abidjan
Etoile de Dakar - 1983

6) Africando (Senegal/various)
Mandali
Live
Syllart - 2001

7) PALO! (USA)
Tabaco y Ron pa’ mi Santa
PALO! Live
Rolling Pin Music – 2014

8) Alexander Abreu & Havana D ’Primera (Cuba)
Cantor del Pueblo
Cantor del Pueblo
Páfata Productions - 2018

9) Paulo Flores (Angola)
O Povo
Ao Vivo
Tratore / Maianga - 2005

10) Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)
Bay Chabon
Sé Nou Menm’ (Live au Zenith)
BMG Rights Mgmt France SARL - 1993

11) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
8th Sacrement
New York City
Unidisc Music Inc. – 1993

12) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Rep. South Africa)
Thuto Ke Lefa
Music Inferno : The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-1999
Umsakazo Records – 2023

13) Miriam Makeba (Rep. South Africa)
Amampondo
Zaire 74: The African Artists
Wrasse Records - 2017

14) Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited (Zimbabwe)
Marehwarehwa
Live at El Rey
aNOnym reCOrds - 1999

15) Shikamoo Jazz (Tanzania)
Nilole Halwandi (feat, Mose se Sengo “Fan Fan”)
East African Legends Live
TertoTan – 2022

16) Samba Mapangala & Orchestra Virunga (RDCongo/Kenya)
Malako
Womad Festival
Samba Mapangala – 2007

17) Extra Musica (Congo)
Ambiance Sebene
Africa (Live)
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2004

01:59:45 1 Oct. 15, 2023
Richmond, VA USA
