Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – At the risk of combining things that should not happen, it’s Barbenheimer. Yep, from the depths of our creative discussions, we are pairing beer with 2 movies – Barbie and Oppenheimer. Don’t worry, we are not venturing into the space of reviewing movies. We all agreed that you should pair beer with movies, often. At least you would be in control of the plot line. What was your favorite part? We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:



In this episode, we look at two Blockbuster films released July 21, 2023:

Barbie – a fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, based on the fashion dolls by Mattel

Oppenheimer – a biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, chronicling the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” and his direction of the Manhattan Project.



Julieanna, Dave and Rev. Mark brought 2 beverages each: 1 to pair with Barbie and 1 to pair with Oppenheimer. Good ol’ Boy Mike brought himself…. And his opinions



Rev. Mark’s Picks:



14:07 Barbie beer – Even More Bianca –Raspberry Maple Pancake Royal Treatment Lassi Gose with Raspberries, vanilla, milk sugar, and marshmallow flavor. 7% ABV Omnipollo and Evil Twin Brewing. Brewed and packaged by Twelve Percent, North Haven, CT for Omnipollo. SUDS-3



22:42 Oppenheimer beer – Prairie Bomb – Imperial stout aged on Spaceship Earth espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chile peppers. 13% ABV Prairie Artisan Ales, Krebs, OK SUDS- 5



Good ol’ Boy Dave’s picks:



34:14 Adam Bomb IPA – with Centennial, Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops. 7.3% ABV Blackstone Brewing Company, Nashville, TN SUDS-4



39:07 Woodcut No. 8 Barleywine – aged in Virgin Oak Barrels. 10.3% ABV. Odell Brewing Co. Fort Collins, CO SUDS-5



Good ol’ gal Julieanna’s picks:



44:43 Zombie Killer cherry cyser – apple-honey wine with cherry juice added. 5.5% ABV. B. Nektar Meadery, Ferndale, MI SUDS-5



49:23 The Statement melomel – Balaton Cherry and honey wine. 14% ABV Schramm’s Mead, Ferndale, MI SUDS-5



