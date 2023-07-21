The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Pairing beer and movies
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2023, midnight
SUDS Episode – At the risk of combining things that should not happen, it’s Barbenheimer. Yep, from the depths of our creative discussions, we are pairing beer with 2 movies – Barbie and Oppenheimer. Don’t worry, we are not venturing into the space of reviewing movies. We all agreed that you should pair beer with movies, often. At least you would be in control of the plot line. What was your favorite part?
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Ken, does this bomb make my butt look big
@omnipollo @prairieales @blackstonebrewing @odellbrewing @bnektar @schrammsmead
#beer #oppenheimer #barbie #movies
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
In this episode, we look at two Blockbuster films released July 21, 2023:
Barbie – a fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, based on the fashion dolls by Mattel
Oppenheimer – a biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, chronicling the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” and his direction of the Manhattan Project.

Julieanna, Dave and Rev. Mark brought 2 beverages each: 1 to pair with Barbie and 1 to pair with Oppenheimer. Good ol’ Boy Mike brought himself…. And his opinions

Rev. Mark’s Picks:

14:07 Barbie beer – Even More Bianca –Raspberry Maple Pancake Royal Treatment Lassi Gose with Raspberries, vanilla, milk sugar, and marshmallow flavor. 7% ABV Omnipollo and Evil Twin Brewing. Brewed and packaged by Twelve Percent, North Haven, CT for Omnipollo. SUDS-3

22:42 Oppenheimer beer – Prairie Bomb – Imperial stout aged on Spaceship Earth espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chile peppers. 13% ABV Prairie Artisan Ales, Krebs, OK SUDS- 5

Good ol’ Boy Dave’s picks:

34:14 Adam Bomb IPA – with Centennial, Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops. 7.3% ABV Blackstone Brewing Company, Nashville, TN SUDS-4

39:07 Woodcut No. 8 Barleywine – aged in Virgin Oak Barrels. 10.3% ABV. Odell Brewing Co. Fort Collins, CO SUDS-5

Good ol’ gal Julieanna’s picks:

44:43 Zombie Killer cherry cyser – apple-honey wine with cherry juice added. 5.5% ABV. B. Nektar Meadery, Ferndale, MI SUDS-5

49:23 The Statement melomel – Balaton Cherry and honey wine. 14% ABV Schramm’s Mead, Ferndale, MI SUDS-5

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
