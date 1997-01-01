The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2023, midnight
Global A Go-Go joins the annual October worldwide Felabration of Fela Kuti's birthday (he would have been 85 years old on October 15) with this two-hour look at the life and music of the man who carried death in his pouch: The Nigerian troublemaker, superstar and founder of Afrobeat, a style of music that's guaranteed to live for as long as people are rebelling against something
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa 70 With Ginger Baker | Nigeria-England UK | Black Man's Cry | Live! | Regal Zonophone | 1972

Fela & The Africa 70 | Nigeria | Shakara | Shakara | EMI | 1973

Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Water No Get Enemy | Expensive Shit | Soundwork Shop | 1975

Fela & Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Zombie | Zombie | Coconut | 1977

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti & Afrika 70 | Nigeria-USA | No Agreement | No Agreement | Afrodisia | 1977

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti & The Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Shuffering And Shmiling (Part 2) | Shuffering And Shmiling | Coconut | 1978

Fela & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Coffin For Head Of State (Part 2) | Coffin For Head Of State | Kalakuta | 1981

