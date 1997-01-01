Global A Go-Go joins the annual October worldwide Felabration of Fela Kuti's birthday (he would have been 85 years old on October 15) with this two-hour look at the life and music of the man who carried death in his pouch: The Nigerian troublemaker, superstar and founder of Afrobeat, a style of music that's guaranteed to live for as long as people are rebelling against something
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa 70 With Ginger Baker | Nigeria-England UK | Black Man's Cry | Live! | Regal Zonophone | 1972
Fela & The Africa 70 | Nigeria | Shakara | Shakara | EMI | 1973
Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Water No Get Enemy | Expensive Shit | Soundwork Shop | 1975