October 15, 2023: Felabration

Date Published: Oct. 15, 2023, midnight

Summary: Global A Go-Go joins the annual October worldwide Felabration of Fela Kuti's birthday (he would have been 85 years old on October 15) with this two-hour look at the life and music of the man who carried death in his pouch: The Nigerian troublemaker, superstar and founder of Afrobeat, a style of music that's guaranteed to live for as long as people are rebelling against something

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa 70 With Ginger Baker | Nigeria-England UK | Black Man's Cry | Live! | Regal Zonophone | 1972



Fela & The Africa 70 | Nigeria | Shakara | Shakara | EMI | 1973



Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Water No Get Enemy | Expensive Shit | Soundwork Shop | 1975



Fela & Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Zombie | Zombie | Coconut | 1977



Fela Anikulapo-Kuti & Afrika 70 | Nigeria-USA | No Agreement | No Agreement | Afrodisia | 1977



Fela Anikulapo-Kuti & The Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Shuffering And Shmiling (Part 2) | Shuffering And Shmiling | Coconut | 1978



Fela & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Coffin For Head Of State (Part 2) | Coffin For Head Of State | Kalakuta | 1981



