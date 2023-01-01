Matthew’s mom campaigns against hate; a Bulgarian punk derides Pride but escapes hate charges, a French right-winger is fined for his rant against lesbian moms, a Spokane, Washington youth center fends off serial vandals, an Alabama library bans a children’s book because the author’s name is Gay, a U.S. federal appeals court dresses down Florida’s drag ban, and the New South Wales Parliament hosts a Down Under Drag Storytime. Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Eric Jansen/outinthebay.org. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Kinks; Melissa Etheridge.
