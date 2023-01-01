Notes: Artist Title Year Comments

Ruth Brown - Lucky Lips 1957 Later a hit for Cliff Richards - also sung in German

Jake Vaadeland - Father's Son 2022

The Soul Stirrers - Jesus I'll Never Forget 1951

Ella Fitzgerald (w; The Delta Rhythm Boys) - (I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons 1946

Dr. Clayton's Buddy (Sunnyland Slim) And His Orchestra - Across The Hall Blues 1948

Jack Padgett The Texas Wrangler - Boogie Woogie Gal 1948

The Five Chances - Nagasaki 1954 Early Chicago group AKA The Maples

Paul Daigle, Mike Doucet & Robert Elkin - Hackberry Hop 1962

Professor Longhair - Gone So Long 1952 Recorded for Federal Records - https://www.spontaneouslunacy.net/professor-longhai-gone-so-long-federal-12073/

Bro Will Hairston - Shout School Children 1957 "Hurricane of the Motor City". Song about the enrollment of 9 black children in a school in Little Rock.

The Carter Family - Jimmy Brown the Newsboy 1931 Adapted by A.P. Carter from Jimmy Brown the Paperboy by W.S. Hays in 1875

Ry Cooder - Trouble, You Can't Fool Me 1979 Originally by Frederick Knight

The Sky Light Singers - New Jerusalem 1946

Red Saunders And His Orchestra - Riverboat 1954 Chicago bandleader

John Lee Hooker - Think Twice Before You Go 1968

Clyde McPhatter - Thirty Days 1956

Joe South - You're the Reason 1961 Cover of Bobby Edwards song - not a hit for him

Ray Smith - You Made A Hit 1958 Sun recording - Charlie Rich on piano

Pete Johnson - Let 'Em Jump 1939