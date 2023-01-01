The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 15, 2023, midnight
We've got classics from the Carter Family, the Soul Stirrers, Ruth Brown and Ella Fitzgerald this week. Jake Vaadeland channels Johnny Cash, Ry Cooder re-imagines some Stax soul and an early '50s Chicago vocal group, the Five Chances gives us a rousing version of Nagasaki.
Artist Title Year Comments
Ruth Brown - Lucky Lips 1957 Later a hit for Cliff Richards - also sung in German
Jake Vaadeland - Father's Son 2022
The Soul Stirrers - Jesus I'll Never Forget 1951
Ella Fitzgerald (w; The Delta Rhythm Boys) - (I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons 1946
Dr. Clayton's Buddy (Sunnyland Slim) And His Orchestra - Across The Hall Blues 1948
Jack Padgett The Texas Wrangler - Boogie Woogie Gal 1948
The Five Chances - Nagasaki 1954 Early Chicago group AKA The Maples
Paul Daigle, Mike Doucet & Robert Elkin - Hackberry Hop 1962
Professor Longhair - Gone So Long 1952 Recorded for Federal Records - https://www.spontaneouslunacy.net/professor-longhai-gone-so-long-federal-12073/
Bro Will Hairston - Shout School Children 1957 "Hurricane of the Motor City". Song about the enrollment of 9 black children in a school in Little Rock.
The Carter Family - Jimmy Brown the Newsboy 1931 Adapted by A.P. Carter from Jimmy Brown the Paperboy by W.S. Hays in 1875
Ry Cooder - Trouble, You Can't Fool Me 1979 Originally by Frederick Knight
The Sky Light Singers - New Jerusalem 1946
Red Saunders And His Orchestra - Riverboat 1954 Chicago bandleader
John Lee Hooker - Think Twice Before You Go 1968
Clyde McPhatter - Thirty Days 1956
Joe South - You're the Reason 1961 Cover of Bobby Edwards song - not a hit for him
Ray Smith - You Made A Hit 1958 Sun recording - Charlie Rich on piano
Pete Johnson - Let 'Em Jump 1939

Download Program
Oct. 15, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 