Dear 1968 GOP, Be Careful What You Wish For,

The Breaking of an Institution



The 1968 GOP – well a, at the time, fringe portion in the 1968 GOP – received everything their heart desired; they now control the house, the caucus is now controlled by extremists, free market principles dominate the country politically and economically, the media is filled with conservatives from the E-suites to the reporters on the beat and the legislative fight against everything non-white is escalating resulting in to reversal of the black rights legislation passed that decade; with eyes dead set on reversing every New Deal measure passed three decades before. Further, individualism rules the day while the post-new deal bureaucratic growth has been drastically decreased with many previous expansions undone by lobbyist inspired legislation. With all they’ve gained, you’d think the GOP would be filled with competent governing personnel, but they aren’t, why? See the second point in the above list. These pro-Capitalist, Free Market extremists are nihilists dedicated to ripping apart the governmental institutions they have pledged loyalty too. This episode builds off these sentiments.



